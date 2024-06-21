Instead of a thousand turnstiles for the military: NABU plans to repair the facades of its buildings for UAH 1.7 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine plans to repair the facades of administrative buildings. About UAH 1.7 million will be spent on this. This is evidenced by the information on the website Prozorro (Prozoro), writes UNN.

Details

NABU held a tender for the repair of its administrative buildings in Kiev. The expected cost was more than UAH 2 million.

However, according to the results of the auction, NOVOBUD UA LLC won, which offered to make repairs for UAH 1,699,999 (including VAT). An agreement between NABU and the company is currently expected to be signed.

Therefore, NABU plans to spend at least UAH 1.7 million on repairing the facade of its office alone. However, it is worth noting that for this amount you can buy more than a thousand turnstiles that save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

Add

In addition to repairing the facade, NABU wants to repair air conditioners for almost 400 thousand hryvnias. It is worth noting that this tender takes place at a time when the authorities urge not to use air conditioners to save electricity.

And this is not all the repairs that anti-corruption officials want to do this year. In April, NABU purchased toilet repair services worth more than UAH 3 million.

Also in 2024, NABU will spend at least UAH 6.5 million on translation services.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly declare the exposure of another scheme and declare suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

In addition, recently the NABU broke out a scandal with a possible leak of Information from the bureau. The former head of the Brovarsky regional state administration, adviser to the presidential office Georgy Birkadze, who was searched by law enforcement officers in this case, said that they made a show out of the case of "draining" data from the NABU instead of investigating.