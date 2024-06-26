General Staff: today there are already 36 battles, enemy assault was held back in the direction of Horlivka-Pivnichne, two attacks of the invaders continue near Vovchansk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100986 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118367 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188550 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232977 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143035 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368909 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149614 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197902 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90104 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84761 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100986 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98796 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118367 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 508 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3942 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11509 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13165 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17199 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: today there are already 36 battles, enemy assault was held back in the direction of Horlivka-Pivnichne, two attacks of the invaders continue near Vovchansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23404 views

36 military clashes occurred at the front, while the Defense Forces successfully restrained the enemy's assault in the direction of Horlivka-Severnoye, while two attacks by the invaders continue in the area of Volchansk.

General Staff: today there are already 36 battles, enemy assault was held back in the direction of Horlivka-Pivnichne, two attacks of the invaders continue near Vovchansk

Since the beginning of the day, 36 battles have already taken place at the front, the Defense Forces have successfully restrained the enemy assault in the direction of Horlivka - Pivnichne, two attacks of the invaders continue in the area of Vovchansk, the enemy is showing moderate activity in the Seversky direction, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 10 o'clock on June 26, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 36 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile and ten air strikes using 22 cubic meters, carried out 44 strikes with kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements almost 600 times," the General Staff said.

As noted, the situation in the following areas::

In the Kharkiv Direction, two attacks of the invaders are currently continuing in the area of Volchansk. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 146 manpower killed and wounded in the direction. 

In the Kupyansky Direction, two enemy attacks have already taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Berestovo and Stelmakhovka. The situation is under control.

In the Limansky direction, one attack of the invaders was repelled. At the same time, fighting continues in the areas of Kopanok, Grekovka, Makeyevka and Torsky. The total number of collisions at this time is six.

In the Seversky direction, there is moderate activity of the Russian occupiers. Today, the enemy tried 5 times to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Belogorovka, disputed and Razdolovka. Two attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupation forces do not give up trying to advance in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, near which the clash continues. The attack in the direction of Klishcheyevka has already been repelled. Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the specified area and give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor.

Units of the Defense Forces today successfully restrained the enemy's assault in the direction of Horlivka - Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of our territory. Today, 13 military clashes have already taken place. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, progress, Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Novoselovka Pervaya. Six attacks have been repulsed, and clashes continue. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. according to updated information, the losses of Russian troops over the past day in this direction amounted to almost 300 people killed and wounded.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, one enemy assault near Praskoveyevka was not successful. At the same time, the battle continues in the Nevelsky area.

In the Vremovsky direction of success, the enemy's attack near Urozhayny did not have any success. The invaders retreated.

In the Orekhovsky Direction, two assault actions of the occupation forces failed in the area of Robotyne and near Malaya Tokmachka.

In other areas, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential," the General Staff said.

Summary for the past day

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, 142 military clashes occurred.

According to updated information, over the past day, in general, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 2 missiles, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 kab), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 96 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two control points and 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31