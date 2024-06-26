General Staff: today there are already 36 battles, enemy assault was held back in the direction of Horlivka-Pivnichne, two attacks of the invaders continue near Vovchansk

Since the beginning of the day, 36 battles have already taken place at the front, the Defense Forces have successfully restrained the enemy assault in the direction of Horlivka - Pivnichne, two attacks of the invaders continue in the area of Vovchansk, the enemy is showing moderate activity in the Seversky direction, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 10 o'clock on June 26, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 36 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile and ten air strikes using 22 cubic meters, carried out 44 strikes with kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements almost 600 times," the General Staff said.

As noted, the situation in the following areas::

In the Kharkiv Direction, two attacks of the invaders are currently continuing in the area of Volchansk. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 146 manpower killed and wounded in the direction.

In the Kupyansky Direction, two enemy attacks have already taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Berestovo and Stelmakhovka. The situation is under control.

In the Limansky direction, one attack of the invaders was repelled. At the same time, fighting continues in the areas of Kopanok, Grekovka, Makeyevka and Torsky. The total number of collisions at this time is six.

In the Seversky direction, there is moderate activity of the Russian occupiers. Today, the enemy tried 5 times to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Belogorovka, disputed and Razdolovka. Two attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupation forces do not give up trying to advance in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, near which the clash continues. The attack in the direction of Klishcheyevka has already been repelled. Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the specified area and give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor.

Units of the Defense Forces today successfully restrained the enemy's assault in the direction of Horlivka - Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of our territory. Today, 13 military clashes have already taken place. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, progress, Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Novoselovka Pervaya. Six attacks have been repulsed, and clashes continue. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. according to updated information, the losses of Russian troops over the past day in this direction amounted to almost 300 people killed and wounded.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, one enemy assault near Praskoveyevka was not successful. At the same time, the battle continues in the Nevelsky area.

In the Vremovsky direction of success, the enemy's attack near Urozhayny did not have any success. The invaders retreated.

In the Orekhovsky Direction, two assault actions of the occupation forces failed in the area of Robotyne and near Malaya Tokmachka.

In other areas, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential," the General Staff said.

Summary for the past day

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, 142 military clashes occurred.

According to updated information, over the past day, in general, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 2 missiles, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 kab), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 96 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two control points and 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.