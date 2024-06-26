Visiting meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Rada in NABU may be held next week - MP

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine does not yet have an exact date when the visiting meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy will take place, presumably, it will be held next week. This was stated in an exclusive comment UNN by MP, Member of the committee Anatoly Burmich.

There is no date, so far no one has discussed this issue. I think that it is being agreed in a working order with NABU, but we will not storm it. And then we'll tell you when. Most likely, next week "he said.

Political expert Volodymyr Tsybulko, in a comment to UNN, noted that if the committee calls a meeting again, and the NABU director ignores it, then it is necessary to hold parliamentary hearings on the work of a particular body with the participation of Representatives of the Cabinet of ministers. After all, they will definitely not be ignored.

Context

Last week, NABU director Semyon Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy to be heard about the progress of the investigation into the leak of information from NABU. The head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina believesthat the refusal of the NABU director to come to the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation about possible information leaks involving Kryvonos directly.

As a result, the members of the anti-corruption committee decided to hold an off-site meeting in NABU.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN , did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. Moreover , the detectives tried to "merge" the examination, which they themselves ordered and which, obviously, was supposed to indicate Solsky's innocence. However, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.