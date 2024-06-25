Funicular in Kyiv stopped again due to power outage

At about 13:00, the funicular was stopped in Kyiv due to a power outage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Kyivpastrans.

Details

The funicular is stopped due to a power outage. We apologize for the inconvenience - the post reads.

Recall

CEO of electricity supplier Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko has warned that Ukraine's power system is critically short of domestic electricity generation.

Ukrenergo: from 12:00 to 23:00, the volume of electricity restrictions will be greater