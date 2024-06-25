Funicular in Kyiv stopped again due to power outage
A funicular in Kyiv stopped at around 13:00 due to a power outage.
At about 13:00, the funicular was stopped in Kyiv due to a power outage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Kyivpastrans.
The funicular is stopped due to a power outage. We apologize for the inconvenience
CEO of electricity supplier Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko has warned that Ukraine's power system is critically short of domestic electricity generation.
