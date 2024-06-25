Ukrenergo: from 12:00 to 23:00, the volume of electricity restrictions will be greater

Today, on June 25, from 12:00 to 23:00, the scope of electricity restrictions will be greater. Imports are planned from 5 countries. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today, on June 25, consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the day. From 12:00 to 23:00, the scope of restrictions will be greater. Also, an increased scope of restrictions was applied on June 25 from 02:00 to 05:00 - said Ukrenergo.

According to the company, the restrictions will be increased due to the reduced capacity of power plants to generate electricity as a result of eight hostile attacks.

Ukrenergo also said that yesterday, June 24, due to the insufficient effectiveness of the consumption restriction measures applied by the regional power distribution companies, additional restrictions were applied during the day. In particular, from 13:00 to 15:48, emergency blackouts were applied in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Also, from 13:00 to 23:00, increased restrictions were applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

During the day, imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are planned. The total volume is 26,524 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,295 MW in some hours.

Ukrenergo and Oblenergo grids

As of this morning, 457 settlements remain without power supply. Due to hostilities: new power cuts in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

For technical reasons: there are power outages in Odesa and Sumy regions.

To plan your life, you should assume that there will be no light in the gray areas, - Yasno