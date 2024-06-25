Ukrenergo: from 12:00 to 23:00, the volume of electricity restrictions will be greater

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 104697 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 113807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129121 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194431 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236671 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145561 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369708 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182142 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149715 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 104710 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95607 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 113820 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 109235 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129132 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4240 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7376 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13105 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14622 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18497 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrenergo: from 12:00 to 23:00, the volume of electricity restrictions will be greater

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24822 views

On June 25, from 12:00 to 23:00, electricity restrictions will be increased throughout Ukraine due to the reduction in power plant capacity caused by Russian attacks. Imports are planned from 5 countries.

Ukrenergo: from 12:00 to 23:00, the volume of electricity restrictions will be greater

 Today, on June 25,  from 12:00 to 23:00, the scope of electricity restrictions will be greater. Imports are planned from 5 countries. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today, on June 25, consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the day. From 12:00 to 23:00, the scope of restrictions will be greater. Also, an increased scope of restrictions was applied on June 25 from 02:00 to 05:00

- said Ukrenergo.

According to the company, the restrictions will be increased due to the reduced capacity of power plants to generate electricity as a result of eight hostile attacks. 

Ukrenergo also said that yesterday, June 24, due to the insufficient effectiveness of the consumption restriction measures applied by the regional power distribution companies, additional restrictions were applied during the day. In particular, from 13:00 to 15:48, emergency blackouts were applied in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Also, from 13:00 to 23:00, increased restrictions were applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

During the day, imports  from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are planned. The total volume is 26,524 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,295 MW in some hours.

Ukrenergo and Oblenergo grids

As of this morning, 457 settlements remain without power supply. Due to hostilities: new power cuts in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

For technical reasons: there are power outages in Odesa and Sumy regions.

To plan your life, you should assume that there will be no light in the gray areas, - Yasno25.06.24, 06:46 • 109514 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41