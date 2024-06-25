To plan your life, you should assume that there will be no light in the gray areas, - Yasno

Ukraine's energy system is critically short of domestic electricity generation due to Russian shelling, and imports, which are at their maximum, do not solve this problem. This was stated by the CEO of the electricity supplier Yasno, Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports .

We are now dependent on solar and wind generation, so there are significant fluctuations even within a single day. Nuclear power plants are currently undergoing maintenance (preventive maintenance). Therefore, some units are not working. This is a very significant factor Kovalenko explained.

He added that in the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with the deficit will be difficult, as, in addition to problems with generation, consumption will increase.

Kovalenko reminded that the new logic of distribution between the regions of Ukraine, which excludes the critical infrastructure factor and others, has been in place for several weeks now, and that some other changes will also be implemented.

The schedules in Kyiv still have six groups and white, gray, and black zones. To plan your life, you need to assume that there will be no light in the gray zones. Especially when the time is during peak hours. We and DSOs will inform you of changes as soon as possible. But for planning purposes, it is better not to count on Kovalenko noted.

There should be light in the white zone, he added.

If not, you need to fill out an electronic application on the grid's website. It could be an accident, an error, equipment failure, anything. Colleagues take it and analyze it Kovalenko explained.

