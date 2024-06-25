ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5554 views


06:27 AM • 99941 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125944 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law


April 3, 03:18 PM • 192673 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market


April 3, 01:51 PM • 235695 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144801 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year


April 3, 09:14 AM • 369583 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182025 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149687 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
To plan your life, you should assume that there will be no light in the gray areas, - Yasno

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109514 views

Due to Russian shelling and increased consumption, Ukraine's power system is facing a critical shortage of domestic electricity generation, requiring a new regional distribution logic that excludes critical infrastructure and does not provide power in "gray zones" during peak hours.

To plan your life, you should assume that there will be no light in the gray areas, - Yasno

Ukraine's energy system is critically short of domestic electricity generation due to Russian shelling, and imports, which are at their maximum, do not solve this problem.  This was stated by the CEO of the electricity supplier Yasno, Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports .

Details

We are now dependent on solar and wind generation, so there are significant fluctuations even within a single day. Nuclear power plants are currently undergoing maintenance (preventive maintenance). Therefore, some units are not working. This is a very significant factor

Kovalenko explained.

He added that in the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with the deficit will be difficult, as, in addition to problems with generation, consumption will increase.

Kovalenko reminded that the new logic of distribution between the regions of Ukraine, which excludes the critical infrastructure factor and others, has been in place for several weeks now, and that some other changes will also be implemented.

The schedules in Kyiv still have six groups and white, gray, and black zones. To plan your life, you need to assume that there will be no light in the gray zones. Especially when the time is during peak hours. We and DSOs will inform you of changes as soon as possible. But for planning purposes, it is better not to count on

Kovalenko noted.

There should be light in the white zone, he added.

If not, you need to fill out an electronic application on the grid's website. It could be an accident, an error, equipment failure, anything. Colleagues take it and analyze it

Kovalenko explained.

In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with a shortage of light will be difficult - Kovalenko24.06.24, 20:35 • 22478 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

