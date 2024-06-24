In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with a shortage of light will be difficult - Kovalenko

Due to repairs at nuclear power plants and increased electricity consumption, the situation is difficult. To plan your life, you need to assume that there will be no light in the gray areas. This was stated by Yasno CEO Sergey Kovalenko on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

According to Kovalenko, Ukraine critically lacks domestic electricity generation due to Russian attacks.

"It is so critical that even imports, which are at their maximum, do not solve this problem. We are now dependent on solar and wind generation, so there are significant fluctuations during even one day," he notes.

Another significant factor is that repair (maintenance) work is currently underway at nuclear power plants.

"In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with the deficit will be difficult. In addition to the problems with Generation described above, an increase in consumption is being added," Kovalenko writes.

He notes that a new logic of distribution between the regions of Ukraine has been working for several weeks, which excludes the factor of critical infrastructure and others.

"Schedules in Kiev as there were 6 groups and white, gray and black zones, and remained. To plan your life, you need to assume that there will be no light in the gray areas. Especially when the time falls during peak hours. We and the OSR will report changes as quickly as possible. But for planning, it is better not to count. There should be light in the White Zone," Kovalenko added.

recall

On Tuesday, June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks.