NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90976 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102514 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233511 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143294 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369109 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with a shortage of light will be difficult - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22478 views

Due to repairs at nuclear power plants, increased electricity consumption and the lack of its own generation caused by Russian attacks, Ukraine is facing a critical power shortage, leading to planned power outages in some areas over the next 6-8 weeks.

In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with a shortage of light will be difficult - Kovalenko

Due to repairs at nuclear power plants and increased electricity consumption, the situation is difficult. To plan your life, you need to assume that there will be no light in the gray areas. This was stated by Yasno CEO Sergey Kovalenko on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

According to Kovalenko, Ukraine critically lacks domestic electricity generation due to Russian attacks.

"It is so critical that even imports, which are at their maximum, do not solve this problem. We are now dependent on solar and wind generation, so there are significant fluctuations during even one day," he notes.

Another significant factor is that repair (maintenance) work is currently underway at nuclear power plants.

"In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with the deficit will be difficult. In addition to the problems with Generation described above, an increase in consumption is being added," Kovalenko writes.

He notes that a new logic of distribution between the regions of Ukraine has been working for several weeks, which excludes the factor of critical infrastructure and others.

"Schedules in Kiev as there were 6 groups and white, gray and black zones, and remained. To plan your life, you need to assume that there will be no light in the gray areas. Especially when the time falls during peak hours. We and the OSR will report changes as quickly as possible. But for planning, it is better not to count. There should be light in the White Zone," Kovalenko added.

recall

On Tuesday, June 25, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. The reason is the reduced ability of power plants to produce electricity due to the consequences of attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
