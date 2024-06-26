Shutdown schedules are valid all day with stricter restrictions from 17:00 to 23 hours - Ukrenergo

Power outage schedules are valid today during the day, with the largest volume of outages being from 17:00 to 23:00. It is planned to import electricity from 5 countries, Ukrenergo said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, on June 26, consumption restriction measures are in effect throughout the day. From 17: 00 to 23: 00, the volume of restrictions will be higher," the company said.

Information about how exactly this affects the schedules of hourly blackouts in each region is recommended to be viewed on the official websites of regional power companies and on their sites in social networks.

Import and export

Import - during the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 25,026 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,200 MW in individual hours. Export does not occur and is not expected.

De-energization

As of this morning, 466 localities remain without power supply. due to the fighting: there are new power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. for technical reasons: there is a power outage in the Zaporozhye region.

Consequences of shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, an explosive object was found on the territory of one of the substations of the city of Kharkiv. He was taken out by explosives experts.

In the Gorodnyansky District of Chernihiv region, as a result of shelling, 1,821 subscribers in 10 localities were simultaneously de-energized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.11 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station," the Ministry of Energy said.