In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188771 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233178 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143135 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368983 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181732 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149623 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197914 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 708 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4068 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11565 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13216 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17236 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 49409 views

In Chernihiv region, repair work began on the road between Berestovets and Komarovka, along which an ambulance barely managed to deliver an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital.

In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)

In the Nezhinsky District of Chernihiv region, they began to restore the road along which an ambulance barely took an elderly woman to the hospital. This is reported by UNN with reference to a video from local residents.

Details

We are talking about the site between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka. Currently, the road has been cleared and holes have been filled in. It is planned that the road will be paved.

This is the road from Komarovka to Berestovets. Cleared,no holes. They also promise to cover it with asphalt

- says a local resident in the video.

Context

Residents of the Nezhinsky district blamed agricultural holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company"for the destruction of this road by their large vehicles.

It was on this road that the ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital in Nizhyn, but the patient died a few days later in a medical facility. 

Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company admitted that they use this road, but  did not express a desire to participate in its repair.

Desperate people saw no other way out, and therefore wrote a collective appeal to the Chernihiv RMA with a demand to allocate funds for roads between Berestovets and Komarovka.

The test for the government is whether officials will be able to get two agricultural holdings to repair the road they are destroying with their vehicles25.06.24, 10:17 • 162772 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
