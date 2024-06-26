In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)

In the Nezhinsky District of Chernihiv region, they began to restore the road along which an ambulance barely took an elderly woman to the hospital. This is reported by UNN with reference to a video from local residents.

Details

We are talking about the site between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka. Currently, the road has been cleared and holes have been filled in. It is planned that the road will be paved.

This is the road from Komarovka to Berestovets. Cleared,no holes. They also promise to cover it with asphalt - says a local resident in the video.

Context

Residents of the Nezhinsky district blamed agricultural holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company"for the destruction of this road by their large vehicles.

It was on this road that the ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital in Nizhyn, but the patient died a few days later in a medical facility.

Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company admitted that they use this road, but did not express a desire to participate in its repair.

Desperate people saw no other way out, and therefore wrote a collective appeal to the Chernihiv RMA with a demand to allocate funds for roads between Berestovets and Komarovka.

The test for the government is whether officials will be able to get two agricultural holdings to repair the road they are destroying with their vehicles