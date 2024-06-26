In Kyiv a man was suspected of launching fireworks

In Kyiv a man who launched a salute in the Darnytskyi district earlier this month was found, the GUNP in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, on June 11, during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers found publications on which unknown people launched fireworks in the Darnytskyi District of the capital.

Investigators found that the fireworks were launched from the territory of the incinerator, and a 25-year-old employee of the institution was involved in its launch. The latter explained to law enforcement officers that he decided to check the salute installation for serviceability.

The person involved in the investigation was informed of suspicion of committing hooliganism (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

The Kyiv police recalled the categorical ban on the use of any pyrotechnic products during martial law. For the commission of this offense, criminal liability is provided - up to five years of restriction of freedom.