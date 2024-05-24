Romania arrests a suspect of spying for Russia: he photographed military equipment near the border with Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 18709 views

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 91099 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 142125 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 147032 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241830 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172420 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164046 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220917 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47263 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 66299 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108343 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37822 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 70528 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241830 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220426 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 18709 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18726 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24960 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108343 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112010 views
Romania arrests a suspect of spying for Russia: he photographed military equipment near the border with Ukraine

Romania arrests a suspect of spying for Russia: he photographed military equipment near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17237 views

A Romanian citizen was arrested for allegedly spying for Russia by observing, photographing and transmitting information about NATO military facilities and equipment.

A Romanian citizen was arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia. He allegedly observed, photographed and transmitted information about military facilities in Romania,  including NATO. This was reported by Digi24, according to UNN.

Details

“On 23.05.2024, prosecutors of the Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Department  of DIICOT ordered the detention of the accused (Romanian citizen), who is being investigated on charges of treason,” the Department said in a statement.

The evidence in the case showed that since 2022, he had been observing Romanian or NATO military facilities located in the Tulcea municipality, collecting military information and taking photographs of military equipment and personnel movements in the area bordering Ukraine.

As indicated, the detainee was passing information about military facilities  in the country through the Russian embassy in Bucharest.

As a result of the searches, several pieces of material evidence were found and seized.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal imposed on him  a preventive measure in the form of arrest for 30 days.

Recall

In Britain, law enforcement officials have charged five men with criminal activity in favor of Russia. They may have been recruited as Russian spies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of alleged Russian spies in the Alliance and urged allies to remain vigilant.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

natoNATO
tulceaTulcea
bukharestBucharest
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

