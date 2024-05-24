Romania arrests a suspect of spying for Russia: he photographed military equipment near the border with Ukraine

A Romanian citizen was arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia. He allegedly observed, photographed and transmitted information about military facilities in Romania, including NATO. This was reported by Digi24, according to UNN.

Details

“On 23.05.2024, prosecutors of the Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Department of DIICOT ordered the detention of the accused (Romanian citizen), who is being investigated on charges of treason,” the Department said in a statement.

The evidence in the case showed that since 2022, he had been observing Romanian or NATO military facilities located in the Tulcea municipality, collecting military information and taking photographs of military equipment and personnel movements in the area bordering Ukraine.

As indicated, the detainee was passing information about military facilities in the country through the Russian embassy in Bucharest.

As a result of the searches, several pieces of material evidence were found and seized.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of arrest for 30 days.

Recall

In Britain, law enforcement officials have charged five men with criminal activity in favor of Russia. They may have been recruited as Russian spies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of alleged Russian spies in the Alliance and urged allies to remain vigilant.