First All-Ukrainian MHP procurement conference to be held in Kyiv

The first large – scale procurement conference MHP – MHP Procurement Conference 2024: big business on procurement - will be held on July 19, 2024 in Kiev.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen Ukrainian business and improve the efficiency of procurement throughout the country.

It is important for MHP to make a successful business around itself — the company helps hundreds of business partners develop and make a greater contribution to the Ukrainian economy.

In the conference adjend:

global trends and new approaches to evaluating the effectiveness of corporate procurement;

best practices of investment and import procurement;



analysis of the effectiveness of public procurement in comparison with the commercial sector;



open dialogue and discussion of topical procurement issues.



You can get acquainted with the full program on the conference website.

During the event, participants will make presentations and panel discussions with the participation of directors and experts on procurement of MHP, Novaya Pochta, Fozzy Group, Intek LLC, MEDZAKUPIVLI Ukrainy, Ukrposhta JSC, NBU, Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine.

MHP Procurement Conference also has a charitable component-all funds from ticket sales will be allocated by MHP's strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada foundation, to help Ukraine fight the enemy.

The ticket price for participation in the event is 5000 UAH, you can buy it at link.

Information about the event organizer:

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. It unites more than 32 thousand employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries around the world. The land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023, and is one of the top 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 grocery brands and, together with partners, several chains, in particular Myasomarket stores and döner market establishments. MHP also has a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. For individual support and comprehensive support of military personnel, veterans, their families and those who are waiting for loved ones from the front, the company implements the MHP near program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.