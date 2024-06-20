First All-Ukrainian MHP procurement conference to be held in Kyiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11390 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 121016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139926 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200258 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239851 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148012 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370143 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182574 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 121086 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 106815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125334 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120025 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139986 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7934 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10400 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14683 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16094 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22584 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

First All-Ukrainian MHP procurement conference to be held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 115024 views

MHP Procurement Conference 2024: big business on procurement will be held in Kyiv on July 19.

First All-Ukrainian MHP procurement conference to be held in Kyiv

The first large – scale procurement conference MHP – MHP Procurement Conference 2024: big business on procurement - will be held on July 19, 2024 in Kiev.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen Ukrainian business and improve the efficiency of procurement throughout the country.

It is important for MHP to make a successful business around itself — the company helps hundreds of business partners develop and make a greater contribution to the Ukrainian economy.

In the conference adjend:

  • global trends and new approaches to evaluating the effectiveness of corporate procurement; 
  • best practices of investment and import procurement; 
  • analysis of the effectiveness of public procurement in comparison with the commercial sector; 
  • open dialogue and discussion of topical procurement issues. 

You can get acquainted with the full program on the conference website.

During the event, participants will make presentations and panel discussions with the participation of directors and experts on procurement of MHP, Novaya Pochta, Fozzy Group, Intek LLC, MEDZAKUPIVLI Ukrainy, Ukrposhta JSC, NBU, Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine.

MHP Procurement Conference also has a charitable component-all funds from ticket sales will be allocated by MHP's strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada foundation, to help Ukraine fight the enemy.

The ticket price for participation in the event is 5000 UAH, you can buy it at link.  

Information about the event organizer:

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. It unites more than 32 thousand employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries around the world. The land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023, and is one of the top 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 grocery brands and, together with partners, several chains, in particular Myasomarket stores and döner market establishments. MHP also has a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. For individual support and comprehensive support of military personnel, veterans, their families and those who are waiting for loved ones from the front, the company implements the MHP near program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
National Bank of Ukraine
Forbes
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91