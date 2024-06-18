New service for FUIB customers - transfers to a card or account via TransferGo

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13699 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134404 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205054 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242557 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149995 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182936 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149897 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10448 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11807 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16000 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17292 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28548 views
New service for FUIB customers - transfers to a card or account via TransferGo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 119330 views

A new service for FUIB clients - transfers to a card or account via TransferGo.

New service for FUIB customers - transfers to a card or account via TransferGo

A new service is available to FUIB customers -  receiving transfers from abroad sent using international transfer service TransferGo

How do I receive a transfer? Simply provide the following information to the sender of the transfer:

-       First and last name in English

-       Bank card number (Visa/Mastercard) or bank account IBAN FUIB in the currency of the transfer (USD or EUR)

-       Country of receipt of the transfer -  Ukraine.

The money transfer will be credited to the FUIB account without additional fees.

We would like to remind you that  FUIB clients have access to money transfers from the 6 largest systems operating in Ukraine: Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, TransferGo, IntelExpress and Privatmoney. The bank has made sure that its customers can always choose the most convenient, comfortable and profitable money transfer system for them.

Please note that from April 1, 2024, FUIB has reduced the fee for withdrawing its own funds abroad to 1.5% of the withdrawal amount.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

