New service for FUIB customers - transfers to a card or account via TransferGo

A new service is available to FUIB customers - receiving transfers from abroad sent using international transfer service TransferGo.

How do I receive a transfer? Simply provide the following information to the sender of the transfer:

- First and last name in English

- Bank card number (Visa/Mastercard) or bank account IBAN FUIB in the currency of the transfer (USD or EUR)

- Country of receipt of the transfer - Ukraine.

The money transfer will be credited to the FUIB account without additional fees.

We would like to remind you that FUIB clients have access to money transfers from the 6 largest systems operating in Ukraine: Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, TransferGo, IntelExpress and Privatmoney. The bank has made sure that its customers can always choose the most convenient, comfortable and profitable money transfer system for them.

Please note that from April 1, 2024, FUIB has reduced the fee for withdrawing its own funds abroad to 1.5% of the withdrawal amount.