NACP reveals conflict of interest in NABU cases - detectives ordered forensic examinations from fellow prosecutors

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 91839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104052 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 189650 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 233937 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143536 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 369273 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181778 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149643 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 91839 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104052 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120436 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1440 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4688 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11858 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17464 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NACP reveals conflict of interest in NABU cases - detectives ordered forensic examinations from fellow prosecutors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182719 views

Senior detective Viktor Yarema, who worked at the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office before NABU, has a conflict of interest. Iryna Hilis also works there, and her daughter registered the LLC "Expert Group "ES&D". And it was from this company that NABU decided to order its forensic examinations.

NACP reveals conflict of interest in NABU cases - detectives ordered forensic examinations from fellow prosecutors

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau manipulate forensic examinations ordered during the investigation of their criminal cases. Another fact was revealed inby the NACP, UNN reports.

Senior detective Viktor Yarema, who worked at the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office before NABU, has a conflict of interest. Iryna Hilis also works there, and her daughter registered the LLC "Expert Group "ES&D". And it was from this company that NABU decided to order its forensic examinations.

Moreover, until 2016, this firm was not engaged in forensic examinations at all, but in publishing books. Now it is a tender favorite of the NABU. Over the past four years, NABU has ordered almost 640 thousand hryvnias worth of expertise from the Expert Group "ES&D" LLC. 

NABU expert examinations in the case against Solsky: where detectives applied24.06.24, 11:23 • 100524 views

Context

Earlier , UNN wrote that NABU's manipulations with forensic examinations eventually play against the detectives themselves. This was the case in the closed cases of Rotterdam+ and the ex-minister Volodymyr Omelyan, who has already been acquitted. According to lawyer Iryna Odynets, the NABU lost in court because during the investigation , detectives in these cases "painted" forensic examinations in friendly private offices and then manipulated them.

This is likely to be the case in the case of former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, in which NABU detectives ordered an expert examination, and when they realized that it would be in Solskyi's favor, they unsuccessfully tried to overturn and annul it .

Given the repeated facts of such manipulations, the idea of NABU head Semen Kryvonos to create his own expert institution for the bureau looks extremely alarming. In this case, there may be many more "painted" examinations, and thus NABU investigations may turn into biased persecutions similar to the mass political terror of the Soviet NKVD.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

