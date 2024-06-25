NACP reveals conflict of interest in NABU cases - detectives ordered forensic examinations from fellow prosecutors

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau manipulate forensic examinations ordered during the investigation of their criminal cases. Another fact was revealed inby the NACP, UNN reports.

Senior detective Viktor Yarema, who worked at the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office before NABU, has a conflict of interest. Iryna Hilis also works there, and her daughter registered the LLC "Expert Group "ES&D". And it was from this company that NABU decided to order its forensic examinations.

Moreover, until 2016, this firm was not engaged in forensic examinations at all, but in publishing books. Now it is a tender favorite of the NABU. Over the past four years, NABU has ordered almost 640 thousand hryvnias worth of expertise from the Expert Group "ES&D" LLC.

NABU expert examinations in the case against Solsky: where detectives applied

Context

Earlier , UNN wrote that NABU's manipulations with forensic examinations eventually play against the detectives themselves. This was the case in the closed cases of Rotterdam+ and the ex-minister Volodymyr Omelyan, who has already been acquitted. According to lawyer Iryna Odynets, the NABU lost in court because during the investigation , detectives in these cases "painted" forensic examinations in friendly private offices and then manipulated them.

This is likely to be the case in the case of former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, in which NABU detectives ordered an expert examination, and when they realized that it would be in Solskyi's favor, they unsuccessfully tried to overturn and annul it .

Given the repeated facts of such manipulations, the idea of NABU head Semen Kryvonos to create his own expert institution for the bureau looks extremely alarming. In this case, there may be many more "painted" examinations, and thus NABU investigations may turn into biased persecutions similar to the mass political terror of the Soviet NKVD.