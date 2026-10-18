@Let's close the EU's doors to Russians now": Sybiha called for banning Russians from entering Europe

$44.8950.31
ukenru
01:02 PM • 16805 views
The world does not realize that it is approaching World War III - FT
11:15 AM • 23179 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
10:44 AM • 18861 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
10:29 AM • 14628 views
Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup
Exclusive
10:17 AM • 13528 views
The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 21042 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
October 18, 08:37 AM • 23989 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto
October 18, 08:20 AM • 13961 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy
October 18, 07:50 AM • 15734 views
The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety
October 18, 07:34 AM • 15694 views
An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
4.1m/s
94%
752mm
Popular news
NATO fighter jets were scrambled in Lithuania, and residents of several regions were urged to take shelter due to an airborne threat.October 18, 06:13 AM • 4732 views
In Germany, a vehicle crashed through a fence at Leipzig Airport — one of the runways is closed, and police have launched an investigationOctober 18, 06:24 AM • 7340 views
Mass drone attack on St. Petersburg: Ozon warehouse attacked, thousands of Russians left without powerPhotoVideoOctober 18, 06:35 AM • 16663 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 14372 views
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 11098 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 21045 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 23994 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 23748 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 56234 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 59525 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zaporizhzhia
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 11135 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 14404 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 20384 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 37709 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 41177 views
Actual
Starlink
Mikoyan MiG-29
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

@Let's close the EU's doors to Russians now": Sybiha called for banning Russians from entering Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha called on the EU to ban Russian combatants and their families from entering. He also supported restrictions on tourist visas.

@Let's close the EU's doors to Russians now": Sybiha called for banning Russians from entering Europe

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the EU to ban Russians from entering Europe. The minister wrote about this on X, reports UNN.

Details

To protect Europe, let us close the doors of the European Union to Russians right now. Russian combatants and members of their families must not be allowed to enter the EU. We need to introduce real entry bans as soon as possible. Similar steps have already been taken at the national level, in particular in Estonia. This is possible, and such measures work

- Sybiha wrote.

He added that a decision at the level of the entire EU would be particularly timely now, when Putin is rounding up new cannon fodder right on the streets.

Every Russian man recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine must know: by signing a contract with the invading army, he is simultaneously signing a ban on entering Europe and the rest of the world. The issuance of visas to Russian citizens for non-essential travel must be restricted as much as possible in all European states. This is a matter of national security for every European country

 - Sybiha added.

The minister emphasized that Russian diplomats should also not be allowed to move freely around Europe. Russia’s attacks against Europe are no longer limited to hybrid methods. They are becoming increasingly intense and far-reaching.

To remind you

Finland proposed introducing a complete ban at the European Union level on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. The initiative received broad support from EU member states during the summit in Brussels on October 16.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Finland
Brussels
Estonia
Ukraine