@Let's close the EU's doors to Russians now": Sybiha called for banning Russians from entering Europe

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the EU to ban Russians from entering Europe. The minister wrote about this on X, reports UNN.

Details

To protect Europe, let us close the doors of the European Union to Russians right now. Russian combatants and members of their families must not be allowed to enter the EU. We need to introduce real entry bans as soon as possible. Similar steps have already been taken at the national level, in particular in Estonia. This is possible, and such measures work - Sybiha wrote.

He added that a decision at the level of the entire EU would be particularly timely now, when Putin is rounding up new cannon fodder right on the streets.

Every Russian man recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine must know: by signing a contract with the invading army, he is simultaneously signing a ban on entering Europe and the rest of the world. The issuance of visas to Russian citizens for non-essential travel must be restricted as much as possible in all European states. This is a matter of national security for every European country - Sybiha added.

The minister emphasized that Russian diplomats should also not be allowed to move freely around Europe. Russia’s attacks against Europe are no longer limited to hybrid methods. They are becoming increasingly intense and far-reaching.

To remind you

Finland proposed introducing a complete ban at the European Union level on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. The initiative received broad support from EU member states during the summit in Brussels on October 16.