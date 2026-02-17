$43.100.11
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The third round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US begins in Geneva. Moscow's territorial claims remain the main stumbling block.

Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters

On Tuesday, February 17, the third round of trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, aimed at ending the full-scale war, begins in Geneva. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of significant diplomatic pressure from the Donald Trump administration, which has set a deadline for reaching an agreement by June 2026. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The main stumbling block during the negotiations remains Moscow's territorial claims, in particular, demands for the full transfer of the Donetsk region, which Kyiv categorically rejects.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and the head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov and other officials are also part of the team. The Russian side is represented by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, whose presence causes skepticism in Kyiv due to his public denial of Ukraine's sovereignty.

New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues16.02.26, 21:23 • 3592 views

The Kremlin officially confirmed that this time the agenda has been expanded: in addition to issues of "energy truce" and prisoner exchange, the parties are moving to discuss the status of the occupied territories, which currently make up about 20% of Ukraine's area.

Washington's pressure and risks for Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on the eve of the meeting about unprecedented external pressure regarding territorial concessions, emphasizing that security guarantees must precede any political compromises. At the same time, the United States offers a 15-year guarantee plan, while Ukraine insists on long-term commitments for a period of 30 to 50 years. Experts note that holding negotiations in Europe after rounds in Abu Dhabi indicates an intensification of the process, but the chances of a significant breakthrough remain low due to ongoing Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system.

We will discuss a wider range of issues, including the main ones. They concern both territories and everything else related to our demands

– said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, already preparing for negotiations - Zelenskyy16.02.26, 20:47 • 3032 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
