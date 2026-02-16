Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, already preparing for negotiations - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, where the next round of negotiations is scheduled for tomorrow, February 17. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Everyone is now awaiting the continuation of trilateral meetings. Our delegation is already in Geneva, preparing for negotiations. Russia cannot resist the temptation of the last days of winter cold and wants to painfully strike at Ukrainians. The greater this evil from Russia, the more difficult it will be for everyone to agree on anything with them. Partners must realize this.