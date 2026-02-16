Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, already preparing for negotiations - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva for the next round of negotiations on February 17. Russia rejects proposals for a ceasefire, continues assaults and strikes on cities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, where the next round of negotiations is scheduled for tomorrow, February 17. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
Everyone is now awaiting the continuation of trilateral meetings. Our delegation is already in Geneva, preparing for negotiations. Russia cannot resist the temptation of the last days of winter cold and wants to painfully strike at Ukrainians. The greater this evil from Russia, the more difficult it will be for everyone to agree on anything with them. Partners must realize this.
He noted that it will soon be a year of maximally active diplomacy that Ukraine has undertaken.
We have agreed to all realistic proposals from America, starting with the proposal for a ceasefire – unconditionally and long-term. Russia rejects it, continues assaults on the front and strikes on our cities, on energy. We expect partners to act so that the coercion of the aggressor to peace really works.
Recall
President Zelenskyy instructed the commander of the Air Force, the Minister of Defense, and the head of Ukrenergo to prepare additional protective measures. This is due to intelligence information about Russia's preparation for a massive strike.
The Ukrainian negotiating group officially departed for Switzerland, where the next round of consultations on ending the war, mediated by Washington, will take place on February 17-18.