08:25 AM • 1476 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 6982 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 8232 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 10375 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 12225 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 19608 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 42839 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 56233 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 39914 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33032 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the availability of heating points in every district and urged Kyiv residents to stock up on essentials. He also advised those with alternative power sources to leave the city.

Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that there are support heating points (invincibility points) in every district of the city. At the same time, he urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food, water, necessary medicines, and those who have the opportunity to leave the city, where there are alternative power and heat sources. This is reported by UNN with reference to Klitschko's Telegram.

Details

Speaking about the invincibility points, the official noted: in them, if necessary, a large number of people will be able to stay overnight. The points will be equipped with places for overnight stays, provided with heating devices (mobile boiler houses), food, and hygiene products.

The capital, due to the very difficult situation in the energy sector and understanding that the enemy, with a high probability, will continue to attack the critical infrastructure of the city and the country, is preparing to respond to various scenarios of events.

 - the mayor's statement says.

Klitschko also appealed to employers to organize flexible work schedules and, if possible, transfer employees to remote work.

In each district of the city, the first response link, which promptly collects information, organizes work on the ground in coordination with the city headquarters, is the district state administration. The districts on the ground must now clearly focus on complex, but vital issues for people, which we solve jointly, all together! And everyone must work in a coordinated manner.

- the mayor noted.

Klitschko also noted that plans and algorithms of actions in various possible situations are discussed at the headquarters with the heads of districts.

I emphasize, today all city services, departments of the Kyiv City State Administration work 24/7 to ensure the vital activity of the city in an emergency. Utility workers continue to work around the clock to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary services. Hospitals and social institutions are working. We will stand! No matter how difficult it is.

 - the statement says.

Recall

As of the morning of January 23, 1940 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are located on the left bank, in the Pechersky, Holosiivsky, and Solomyansky districts.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv