Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that there are support heating points (invincibility points) in every district of the city. At the same time, he urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food, water, necessary medicines, and those who have the opportunity to leave the city, where there are alternative power and heat sources. This is reported by UNN with reference to Klitschko's Telegram.

Details

Speaking about the invincibility points, the official noted: in them, if necessary, a large number of people will be able to stay overnight. The points will be equipped with places for overnight stays, provided with heating devices (mobile boiler houses), food, and hygiene products.

The capital, due to the very difficult situation in the energy sector and understanding that the enemy, with a high probability, will continue to attack the critical infrastructure of the city and the country, is preparing to respond to various scenarios of events. - the mayor's statement says.

Klitschko also appealed to employers to organize flexible work schedules and, if possible, transfer employees to remote work.

In each district of the city, the first response link, which promptly collects information, organizes work on the ground in coordination with the city headquarters, is the district state administration. The districts on the ground must now clearly focus on complex, but vital issues for people, which we solve jointly, all together! And everyone must work in a coordinated manner. - the mayor noted.

Klitschko also noted that plans and algorithms of actions in various possible situations are discussed at the headquarters with the heads of districts.

I emphasize, today all city services, departments of the Kyiv City State Administration work 24/7 to ensure the vital activity of the city in an emergency. Utility workers continue to work around the clock to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary services. Hospitals and social institutions are working. We will stand! No matter how difficult it is. - the statement says.

Recall

As of the morning of January 23, 1940 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are located on the left bank, in the Pechersky, Holosiivsky, and Solomyansky districts.