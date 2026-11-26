Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

On Thursday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated his country’s desire to develop the field of artificial intelligence (AI) during Russia’s main conference dedicated to the subject. He told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian companies Sberbank and Yandex could operate freely in the Kazakh market, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Tokayev’s visit to Moscow came a month after his meeting in Astana with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. During that meeting, the major Kazakh financial holding company Freedom Holding announced that it had placed a large order for Nvidia’s B300 chips.

Russian supercomputers are built using outdated versions of Nvidia chips. Russia is trying to develop its own AI industry and catch up with the leaders—the United States and China—but imports of U.S.-made chips needed to train AI models were halted because of American sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.

Many Russian companies operate unhindered in Central Asian countries, taking advantage of the fact that these states maintain relations with the West while also having close geographical and business ties with China. Deeper cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the field of AI, as well as the expanding presence of Russian corporations in this post-Soviet country, could further strengthen this trend.

"We are pleased to see the success of Russian companies in our market; they can count on our comprehensive support," Tokayev told Putin on the eve of the AI Journey conference, organized by Sberbank in Moscow.

In addition

Tokayev emphasized that the Russian technology group Yandex is the largest employer in Kazakhstan. The delegation accompanying the president on his trip to Moscow included entrepreneurs working in the AI sector, as well as officials responsible for this area in Kazakhstan.

On Thursday, Sberbank presented updated versions of its GigaChat artificial intelligence model and its Kandinsky model, designed to generate video. In addition, Tokayev and Putin were shown a new generation of Grin humanoid robots powered by AI technologies.

Russia does not produce its own advanced chips, and its supercomputers used to train AI models were built before the start of the war in Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions. "The shortage of electricity, the condition of the power grid, and the complex component base are becoming bottlenecks in the technology race. Overcoming these barriers requires new large-scale investment," Putin said at the conference.

What else you need to know

A new Russian decree allows companies from Russia to use data centers located abroad, provided they obtain permission from the security services. Putin signed the document after Ukrainian drones attacked Russian data centers and supercomputers at the beginning of the year.

Sberbank and Yandex have not publicly said whether they plan, in response, to move some of their services to data centers in other countries, since information about the data-center infrastructure of Russian companies is confidential.

In May, Sberbank CEO German Gref visited China to discuss access to the most advanced Chinese-made chips; however, according to a Reuters source familiar with the talks, they produced no concrete results.

On Thursday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing sources, reported that Gref, who was born in Soviet Kazakhstan, had also regularly discussed the development of artificial intelligence (AI) with Tokayev and frequently visited Kazakhstan’s capital.

Sberbank did not comment on this information.

During Huang’s October visit to Kazakhstan, Freedom Holding, headed by Russian-born entrepreneur Timur Turlov—who renounced his Russian citizenship and severed business ties with Russia in 2022—announced plans to create a $2 billion "Sovereign AI Hub" in Kazakhstan.

"We are already placing orders for our first computing cluster based on the latest Nvidia B300 chips; it will consist of 300 servers, and the total investment will amount to hundreds of millions of dollars," Turlov said at the time.

Huang, who stepped down this month and was subsequently reinstated as chief executive officer, also confirmed during his October visit that Nvidia had invested in the Kazakh startup Higgsfield, which specializes in AI-powered video generation. This took place as part of the startup's $400 million funding round.