Israel will close the United Kingdom’s consulate in East Jerusalem over sanctions against settlements

Israel announced the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem in response to the decision by the United Kingdom, France and Canada to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said the decision had been coordinated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The British consulate in East Jerusalem is accredited to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

In addition, the United Kingdom will no longer participate in the US-led coordination mission concerning Gaza. Israel also plans to bar a number of British citizens from entering the country, including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

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The United Kingdom, France and Canada announced trade measures against products from Israeli settlements. These mainly concern agricultural goods, including dates, citrus fruits, herbs and wine. Their share of Israel's total exports is small, so Reuters notes that the economic impact of the restrictions will be largely symbolic.

The three countries explained their decision by the need to protect the prospect of establishing two states – Israel and Palestine. Another nine countries, including Denmark, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden, separately reaffirmed their support for such a settlement.

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France cited the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements and the increase in violence in the West Bank among the reasons for introducing the measures. The E1 project near Jerusalem is of particular concern, as its construction could pass through territories where Palestinians seek to establish their future state.

Relations between Israel and the United Kingdom have deteriorated in recent years due to disagreements over the situation in Gaza and settlement policy. In 2025, London recognized the State of Palestine, and in June it had already imposed sanctions related to settlements in the West Bank.

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