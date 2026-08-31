Israel and Greece signed a €3 billion defense agreement

Israel and Greece have signed a major €3 billion defense agreement under which Israel will build a multilayered air defense system in Greece. The Times of Israel reports, as cited by UNN.

"Israel and Greece have signed a major €3 billion agreement under which Israel will build a multilayered air defense system in Greece," the publication writes.

According to Israel's Ministry of Defense, the "Achilles Shield" agreement provides for the export of several systems, including the "David's Sling" and "SPYDER" systems manufactured by Rafael, as well as the "BARAK MX" system manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries.

The ministry claims that this is "the largest defense product export agreement in the history of Israeli-Greek relations and one of the largest in Israel's history."

This is also the first time Israel will provide another country with a comprehensive range of defensive capabilities against a broad spectrum of threats, including ballistic missiles and drones.

The agreement was signed today at the ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv by Director General of the Ministry of Defense Amir Baram and his Greek counterpart, Ioannis Bouras.

We remind you

Greece approved the purchase from Israel of a multilayered air defense system worth up to €3.5 billion ($4 billion), several types of drones, and an Embraer C-390 military transport aircraft.