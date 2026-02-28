$43.210.00
Iran launched a missile strike on Israel in response to a military operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, primarily targeting the northern part, in response to the American-Israeli operation. Missile debris damaged a residential building in the north, injuring one person.

In response to the American-Israeli operation, Iran attacked Israel, writes UNN

According to Israeli media reports, there were at least two waves of missiles. The attack was mostly concentrated on the northern part of Israel, however, missiles were intercepted over the central part of the country as well. 

In northern Israel, missile debris damaged a residential building. There are no official reports of dead or wounded, however, media report that one person was injured in the north of the country. 

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this happened as a result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

After the start of the military operation, Iran began to launch retaliatory strikes. Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE came under missile attacks. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

