August 30, 04:05 PM
President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President Zelenskyy stated that work on the investigation into the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy is being conducted around the clock. In Lviv, an unknown man shot the politician five times as he was returning from the gym.

President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that work on the investigation into the murder of People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, is being conducted "practically around the clock." The head of state reported this in his evening address, according to UNN.

Of course, during the day there were reports from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk – regarding the investigation into the murder of Andriy Parubiy. They reported on the progress of the investigation, all circumstances are being worked out

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, all necessary forces are involved: police, SBU, prosecutor's office.

"They work practically around the clock. I thank everyone who helps the investigation. We hope for a result," added the President of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. An unknown man shot the politician five times and disappeared.

Former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv when he was returning from the gym. The shooter fired 4 shots into his chest from behind.

Police tracked down the killer of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv. The shooter was seen on cameras, he was wearing a Glovo uniform.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

Also, Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Vasyl Malyuk
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lviv