Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned

The assassination of MP Andriy Parubiy in Lviv was meticulously planned. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Law enforcement officers regularly report – the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General. They are investigating the circumstances of Andriy Parubiy's murder. Many forces are involved – all those necessary. The crime was, unfortunately, meticulously planned. But everything is being done to solve this crime. I also spoke with Vasyl Malyuk. The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I instructed them to immediately provide verified information to our society - Zelenskyy reported.

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The ODA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

Against Parubiy, an assassination attempt was made that same year using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.