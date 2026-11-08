In Zhytomyr region, residents were urged to observe strict blackout measures following Russia's attack

In the Zhytomyr region, residents were urged to strictly observe blackout measures after the destruction of an electrical substation by the Russians. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the Ovruch City Council.

Details

According to Ovruch Mayor Ivan Korud, the enemy attacked the Ovruch substation with drones several times. As a result of the strikes, the energy facility was completely destroyed, and restoring electricity supplies will require considerable time.

Restoring electricity supplies will take considerable time. I ask everyone to be prepared for a prolonged power outage. At the same time, I emphasize: if electricity supplies are restored, this does not mean that the threat has passed. Once again, I appeal to every resident of the community to strictly comply with blackout requirements during the evening and nighttime hours - Korud urged.

Explosion at Ovruch railway station kills 4, injures 12: police preliminarily qualify incident under three articles

He clarified that it is necessary to switch off the external lighting of buildings, advertising structures, illuminated signs, facade lighting, shop windows and other facilities that create unnecessary illumination.

I especially emphasize: blackout measures must be ensured not only by enterprises, institutions and organizations, but also in every private household. Switch off lighting in courtyards, adjacent areas, facades and any other lights that may be visible from outside - the Ovruch mayor said.

He added that these are necessary security measures on which the protection of the community and people's lives depends; "under the current conditions, every light that can be switched off must be switched off."

To remind you

On November 6, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Zhytomyr community.

Zhytomyr switches to a strict electricity-saving regime