Explosion at Ovruch railway station kills 4, injures 12: police preliminarily qualify incident under three articles

As a result of a man blowing up people at the railway station in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, 4 people were killed and 12 were injured. Police are working at the scene of the explosion, and the preliminary qualification of the event is under three articles of the Criminal Code, the National Police in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the explosion occurred around 10:50 AM on the platform of the railway station in the city of Ovruch, Korosten district.

According to preliminary information, four people died and 12 more were injured - reported the regional police.

As indicated, investigative and operational groups of the National Police of the region, Police Department No. 1 of the Korosten district administration, as well as police explosives experts and forensic experts are working at the scene.

It was preliminarily established that State Border Guard Service employees were checking documents of train passengers. At that time, one of the men on the platform pulled out an explosive device, after which an explosion occurred. As a result, a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who had the explosives, died. Fatal injuries were also sustained by three women aged 29, 58, and 82 - residents of the Korosten region. Among the deceased is a border guard. As of 1:30 PM, 12 injured people are known. They are in a medical facility and are receiving the necessary assistance. - reported the police.

Police are conducting initial measures.

"Preliminary legal qualification of the event – paragraphs 1, 5 of Article 115 (Intentional murder), Article 348 (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a serviceman), 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the report says.

Explosion on railway in Zhytomyr region: female border guard and 2 civilians killed, two servicemen among 12 wounded, bomber died - SBGS