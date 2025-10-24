Explosion on railway in Zhytomyr region: female border guard and 2 civilians killed, two servicemen among 12 wounded, bomber died - SBGS

At the Ovruch railway station in Zhytomyr region, a Kharkiv resident detonated an explosive device during a document check, killing a female border guard and two civilians, and injuring two more servicemen from the patrol and 10 civilians. The bomber himself died in an ambulance, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, according to UNN.

As noted, "it was previously established that the man who carried out the detonation was a resident of Kharkiv and had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border in the western section of the state border."

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway.

Earlier, it was reported that in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, a man allegedly detonated a grenade directly in a train car during his arrest. According to preliminary data, there were fatalities and injuries. Explosive experts, investigators, and all emergency services are working at the scene, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

