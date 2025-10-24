$41.900.14
Explosion on railway in Zhytomyr region: female border guard and 2 civilians killed, two servicemen among 12 wounded, bomber died - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

At the Ovruch railway station in the Zhytomyr region, a Kharkiv resident detonated an explosive device during a document check, killing a female border guard and two civilians, while two servicemen from the patrol and 10 civilians were injured. The bomber himself died in an ambulance, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday.

At the Ovruch railway station in Zhytomyr region, a Kharkiv resident detonated an explosive device during a document check, killing a female border guard and two civilians, and injuring two more servicemen from the patrol and 10 civilians. The bomber himself died in an ambulance, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, according to UNN.

As a result of the detonation of an unknown explosive device, a female border guard and two civilians were killed, and two more servicemen from the patrol and ten civilians were injured. The detonation was carried out by a man during a document check in the controlled border area at the Ovruch railway station. The victims immediately received primary pre-medical care. The person who detonated the explosive device died in an ambulance.

- reported the State Border Guard Service on social media.

As noted, "it was previously established that the man who carried out the detonation was a resident of Kharkiv and had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border in the western section of the state border."

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, a man allegedly detonated a grenade directly in a train car during his arrest. According to preliminary data, there were fatalities and injuries. Explosive experts, investigators, and all emergency services are working at the scene, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In Zhytomyr region, a man detonated a grenade on a train, casualties reported: emergency services are working at the scene24.10.25, 13:28 • 1116 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kharkiv