07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Zhytomyr region, a man detonated a grenade on a train, casualties reported: emergency services are working at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

In Ovruch, a man detonated a grenade in a train car during his detention by law enforcement officers. There are dead and injured, emergency services are working at the scene.

In Zhytomyr region, a man detonated a grenade on a train, casualties reported: emergency services are working at the scene

In Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, a man allegedly detonated a grenade right inside a train car during his arrest. According to preliminary data, there are dead and injured. Explosive ordnance disposal experts, investigators, and all emergency services are working at the scene, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the press service of the Zhytomyr Oblast police told UNN.

Details

As reported online, a man detonated a grenade on a train in Ovruch. It is reported that this happened when law enforcement officers tried to detain him. Preliminarily, there are dead and injured.

"Investigative and operational groups of the Main Department of the National Police of Zhytomyr Oblast, police department number 1 of the Korosten district police department, explosive ordnance disposal experts, police, forensic experts, and all emergency services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established," the press service reported.

When asked whether the perpetrator was on the wanted list, the press service stated that "we cannot confirm or deny the information, because I do not have such information at the moment."

To be continued...

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast