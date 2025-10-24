In Zhytomyr region, a man detonated a grenade on a train, casualties reported: emergency services are working at the scene

In Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, a man allegedly detonated a grenade right inside a train car during his arrest. According to preliminary data, there are dead and injured. Explosive ordnance disposal experts, investigators, and all emergency services are working at the scene, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the press service of the Zhytomyr Oblast police told UNN.

Details

As reported online, a man detonated a grenade on a train in Ovruch. It is reported that this happened when law enforcement officers tried to detain him. Preliminarily, there are dead and injured.

"Investigative and operational groups of the Main Department of the National Police of Zhytomyr Oblast, police department number 1 of the Korosten district police department, explosive ordnance disposal experts, police, forensic experts, and all emergency services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established," the press service reported.

When asked whether the perpetrator was on the wanted list, the press service stated that "we cannot confirm or deny the information, because I do not have such information at the moment."

To be continued...