In Ukraine, there are three deaths for every newborn - infographic

08:04 AM • 1728 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 2870 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 5746 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 8748 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 17837 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 40664 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 53423 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 39098 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 32486 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 22892 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"January 22, 10:57 PM • 5392 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 18853 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 3744 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 20140 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 17720 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
08:04 AM • 1730 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 30516 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 34907 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 46435 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 37959 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
United States
Ukraine
Davos
Washington, D.C.
China
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 15616 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 32947 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 29010 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 51563 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 72248 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian

In Ukraine, there are three deaths for every newborn - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

In 2024, 168,778 children were born in Ukraine, and 485,296 people died. Mortality decreased by 2%, and birth rate by 4.5%.

In Ukraine, there are three deaths for every newborn - infographic

In Ukraine, 168,778 children were born in 2024, while 485,296 people died. In total, for every newborn last year, there were three deaths. Over the year, mortality in Ukraine decreased by 2%, and the birth rate by 4.5%. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

As noted in the study, the birth rate continues to fall, but not as sharply as in the first years of the full-scale war: -4.5% per year. In essence, this is a return to the pre-full-scale war trend: at that time, Ukraine, on average, lost about 8% year-on-year.

However, compared to 2021, the difference remains significant - 1.6 times fewer children are born.

At the same time, there are regions in Ukraine that have seen an increase in the number of newborns. Thus, in the Lviv region, the birth rate increased by 1.5% - this is 230 more infants than in 2024. In the Volyn region, the increase was 0.6%, or 44 children.

In addition to the territories of active hostilities, the largest decrease in the birth rate is observed in the frontline regions. In the Kherson region, the indicator fell by 16%, in the Zaporizhzhia region - by 11%. The number of births decreased by 9% in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions and the Chernivtsi region, which is distant from the combat zone.

Most children were born in Kyiv - 19,410 newborns or 11.5% of the total. At the same time, only 1.5% died in the capital compared to 2024. Lviv region is in second place - 15,872 infants, and Dnipropetrovsk region is in third place: 12,754 children.

In 2025, 485,296 deaths were recorded in Ukraine. Overall, mortality across the country decreased by 2%. Currently, there are three deaths for every newborn.

Most deaths were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (52,559), Kyiv (36,296) and Kharkiv region (34,670).

Fewer deaths were recorded in Poltava and Rivne regions: - 4%. At the same time, mortality increased in 6 regions, most significantly in Kyiv, where the indicator increased by 2%. Growth was also recorded in Chernivtsi (+1.6%), Cherkasy (+1%), Ivano-Frankivsk (+0.9%), Ternopil (+0.6%) and Lviv (+0.4%) regions.

Recall

New burial trenches have been recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol, associated with the exhumation of bodies and an increase in mortality among the civilian population.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
War in Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv