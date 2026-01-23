In Ukraine, there are three deaths for every newborn - infographic

In Ukraine, 168,778 children were born in 2024, while 485,296 people died. In total, for every newborn last year, there were three deaths. Over the year, mortality in Ukraine decreased by 2%, and the birth rate by 4.5%. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

As noted in the study, the birth rate continues to fall, but not as sharply as in the first years of the full-scale war: -4.5% per year. In essence, this is a return to the pre-full-scale war trend: at that time, Ukraine, on average, lost about 8% year-on-year.

However, compared to 2021, the difference remains significant - 1.6 times fewer children are born.

At the same time, there are regions in Ukraine that have seen an increase in the number of newborns. Thus, in the Lviv region, the birth rate increased by 1.5% - this is 230 more infants than in 2024. In the Volyn region, the increase was 0.6%, or 44 children.

In addition to the territories of active hostilities, the largest decrease in the birth rate is observed in the frontline regions. In the Kherson region, the indicator fell by 16%, in the Zaporizhzhia region - by 11%. The number of births decreased by 9% in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions and the Chernivtsi region, which is distant from the combat zone.

Most children were born in Kyiv - 19,410 newborns or 11.5% of the total. At the same time, only 1.5% died in the capital compared to 2024. Lviv region is in second place - 15,872 infants, and Dnipropetrovsk region is in third place: 12,754 children.

In 2025, 485,296 deaths were recorded in Ukraine. Overall, mortality across the country decreased by 2%. Currently, there are three deaths for every newborn.

Most deaths were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (52,559), Kyiv (36,296) and Kharkiv region (34,670).

Fewer deaths were recorded in Poltava and Rivne regions: - 4%. At the same time, mortality increased in 6 regions, most significantly in Kyiv, where the indicator increased by 2%. Growth was also recorded in Chernivtsi (+1.6%), Cherkasy (+1%), Ivano-Frankivsk (+0.9%), Ternopil (+0.6%) and Lviv (+0.4%) regions.

