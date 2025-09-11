$41.120.13
In Ukraine, 31% of students experience fear of learning - research results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

A study for the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen revealed that 31% of Ukrainian students experience anxiety or fear during their studies. 58% of Ukrainian students consider support to be the main quality of a teacher during the war.

In Ukraine, 31% of students experience fear of learning - research results

As part of a special study for the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, it was found that 58% of Ukrainian students believe that the best quality of a teacher is the ability to provide support during the war. In addition, 31% of students experience anxiety or fear during their studies, UNN reports, citing the published results of the study.

Research topic

The purpose of the study is to identify the key functions and values of education, the most important skills for the future, and to assess the role of education in shaping a culture of peace and social trust. Respondents from 14 countries participated in the study.

The study was developed and carried out by the Center for Social Change and Behavioral Economics in cooperation with Deloitte, with the assistance of the OECD, as part of the support for Education Cannot Wait, and with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and KSE. The results of the study will be presented at the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, dedicated to the topic of education that models the world.

"Educational Triangle" is a partnership model that unites students, teachers, and parents. It creates a supportive environment where everyone plays an important role, emphasizing that effective learning and development are possible only through coordinated efforts and mutual support.

Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Austria, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, UAE, USA, Japan, and Ukraine participated in the study. In each of them, the following group of respondents was surveyed.

  • 200 students (aged 15–17) participated in the survey. The student is a central figure, actively participating in learning and development;
    • 100 teachers participated in the survey. The teacher promotes learning, skill development, and personal growth;
      • 100 parents participated in the survey. Parents actively support their children's education and cooperate with teachers.

        Ukraine lacks science and technology teachers - Ministry of Education and Science09.09.25, 15:13 • 2670 views

        Research results in Ukraine

        Ukrainian students consider the most valuable qualities of a teacher during the war to be the ability to provide support (58%) and understanding of life circumstances (56%).

        31% of surveyed Ukrainian teenagers experience anxiety or fear during their studies and need special attention and psychological support. The need for psychological support for students is one of Ukraine's key appeals to the international community at this Summit.

        Regarding the skills that school helps to develop, 40% of students named creative thinking, 38% – attentiveness and responsibility, 32% – ability to work in a team and emotional stability, and 31% – motivation and self-awareness.

        Among Ukrainian teenagers, 79% of respondents believe that school should be a center of national-patriotic education, and 44% participate in volunteer and socially useful projects.

        Teachers named low wages (46%), heavy workload and exhaustion (41%), and lack of respect from students and fellow teachers (39%) as the biggest problems they face in their work.

        Parents consider the key functions of education to be preparing young people for an independent and successful adult life (45%) and acquiring knowledge and skills for future employment (34%).

        The importance of empathy

        Of course, we need to adapt every day, but the most important trait for us in the future is that these skills have risen to the top in the Ukrainian part of the study. And compared to our peers in other countries, we see how important empathy is for Ukrainian students.

        - said Deputy Minister of Education Yevhen Kudriavets during the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, UNN reports.

        Kudriavets added that it is necessary to focus on the emotional support of Ukrainian students.

        This is what we want to mention and what we are focusing on, because we need to continue emotional support for our students and our teachers. And this is where studies show that anxiety and fear affect 31% of Ukrainian schoolchildren with religious values.

        - explained the deputy minister.

        At the same time, Kudriavets emphasized that OECD studies show that 97% of teachers have insufficient experience in training for effective work with students' emotions.

        This is what we want to mention and what we are focusing on, because we need to continue emotional support for our students and our teachers. And this is where studies show that anxiety and fear affect 31% of Ukrainian schoolchildren with religious values.

        - explained the deputy minister.

        At the same time, Kudriavets emphasized that OECD studies show that 97% of teachers have insufficient experience in training for effective work with students' emotions.

        UAH 119 billion allocated for education in the 2026 Budget draft - Svyrydenko (clarified)05.09.25, 17:04 • 4790 views

