Ukraine lacks science and technology teachers - Ministry of Education and Science

Ukraine is experiencing a critical shortage of teachers in natural sciences, mathematics, and modern technologies, while there are "more than enough" teachers of languages, literature, and social subjects. This was stated on the telethon by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiia Kuzmychova, as reported by UNN.

We lack teachers who teach natural science subjects: biology, chemistry, geography, physics, modern technologies. And this is about the transformation of the technological field, when technology is no longer just about "labor," but about various components, including engineering. We lack qualified teachers in the mathematical field. - she noted.

The official emphasized that the total number of teachers in Ukraine, regardless of the field, does not show a shortage. On the contrary, there are currently more specialists in some fields than needed.

More widespread are subjects from the linguistic and literary field, historical, civic education. Where there is more than demand - said Kuzmychova.

She emphasized that young people are currently almost not interested in becoming teachers. According to Kuzmychova, the Ministry of Education and Science has already developed the Concept of Professional Development of Teachers, which is intended to reform the education system and solve the personnel problem.

