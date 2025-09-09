Ukraine lacks science and technology teachers - Ministry of Education and Science

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 29927 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 50341 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 45385 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 28702 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 26041 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 26255 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 38489 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 54543 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28941 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50272 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
43%
753mm
Popular news
Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agricultureSeptember 9, 03:31 AM • 7362 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 10850 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 9814 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 29626 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 21734 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 30134 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 50341 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 45385 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 54543 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 46102 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
India
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 22222 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 28201 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 27211 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 96204 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 53336 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Medicinal products
Financial Times

Ukraine lacks science and technology teachers - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Deputy Minister of Education Nadiia Kuzmychova stated a critical shortage of teachers in natural sciences, mathematics, and modern technologies. At the same time, there are more language, literature, and social studies teachers in Ukraine than needed.

Ukraine lacks science and technology teachers - Ministry of Education and Science

Ukraine is experiencing a critical shortage of teachers in natural sciences, mathematics, and modern technologies, while there are "more than enough" teachers of languages, literature, and social subjects. This was stated on the telethon by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiia Kuzmychova, as reported by UNN.

Details

We lack teachers who teach natural science subjects: biology, chemistry, geography, physics, modern technologies. And this is about the transformation of the technological field, when technology is no longer just about "labor," but about various components, including engineering. We lack qualified teachers in the mathematical field.

- she noted.

The official emphasized that the total number of teachers in Ukraine, regardless of the field, does not show a shortage. On the contrary, there are currently more specialists in some fields than needed.

More widespread are subjects from the linguistic and literary field, historical, civic education. Where there is more than demand

- said Kuzmychova.

She emphasized that young people are currently almost not interested in becoming teachers. According to Kuzmychova, the Ministry of Education and Science has already developed the Concept of Professional Development of Teachers, which is intended to reform the education system and solve the personnel problem.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian schoolchildren are preparing for the new academic year with an updated curriculum, including a new mandatory subject "Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy" and significant changes in the teaching of "Defense of Ukraine."

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine