12:12 PM • 3036 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 14016 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 23339 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20653 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 36939 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 35642 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 50251 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41936 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41637 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41790 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
UAH 19 billion allocated for education in the 2026 Budget draft - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Ukrainian government will allocate UAH 19 billion for education in the upcoming state budget. Support will also be provided to frontline communities, including healthcare and housing for IDPs.

UAH 19 billion allocated for education in the 2026 Budget draft - Svyrydenko

The draft state budget will allocate 19 billion hryvnias to support the education sector. This was stated by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, UNN reports.

We will focus on financing specific areas, such as education. 19 billion hryvnias will be allocated to it - from building shelters in schools to free meals.

- Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister added that support for frontline communities remains important, particularly in healthcare and housing for displaced persons.

There will be separate support for frontline regions and IDPs. Of course, medicine, as well as housing for displaced persons.

- added the Prime Minister.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported that at least 15% of army revenues come from Ukrainian communities. He emphasized the importance of continuing this support.

Pavlo Zinchenko

