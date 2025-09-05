UAH 19 billion allocated for education in the 2026 Budget draft - Svyrydenko

The draft state budget will allocate 19 billion hryvnias to support the education sector. This was stated by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, UNN reports.

We will focus on financing specific areas, such as education. 19 billion hryvnias will be allocated to it - from building shelters in schools to free meals. - Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister added that support for frontline communities remains important, particularly in healthcare and housing for displaced persons.

There will be separate support for frontline regions and IDPs. Of course, medicine, as well as housing for displaced persons. - added the Prime Minister.

President Zelenskyy reported that at least 15% of army revenues come from Ukrainian communities. He emphasized the importance of continuing this support.