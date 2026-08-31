In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scene

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
10:22 AM • 596 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
09:28 AM • 6104 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 10117 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 11466 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
07:00 AM • 10886 views
Goldman Sachs heightens warning over diesel fuel amid wars
August 31, 04:31 AM • 15556 views
The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing
August 31, 03:15 AM • 18698 views
The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran agroundPhoto
August 31, 02:38 AM • 17377 views
Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"
August 31, 01:55 AM • 15185 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
August 31, 12:55 AM • 15538 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
3.2m/s
39%
748mm
Popular news
Hurricane "Karina" is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and may reach Category 3August 31, 12:36 AM • 4542 views
The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – BloombergAugust 31, 01:16 AM • 11080 views
Brent crude jumped 1.6% to nearly $90 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle EastAugust 31, 01:36 AM • 11763 views
Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish themPhotoAugust 31, 02:56 AM • 5272 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 6362 views
Publications
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 10113 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 11463 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 115375 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 118461 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 93123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Kostin
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 17674 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 17991 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 41270 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 40491 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 58330 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
The Economist
Financial Times

In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Warehouse facilities are burning in the Brovary and Boryspil districts following Russian attacks. Six people were injured in the capital, three of them in serious condition.

In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scene

In the Kyiv region, fires are being extinguished at warehouses in two districts following another round of Russian attacks, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing what is happening at the site, UNN writes.

Rescuers in the Kyiv region are working at several locations in the Brovary and Boryspil districts, where fires broke out in warehouse facilities as a result of Russian attacks 

- the State Emergency Service said.

As noted, additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "6 people are known to have been affected by the attack on the capital on August 31. Most of them were injured in the village of Pohreby." "Three of those affected are in city hospitals, in serious condition," he said.

In the Kyiv region, 4 people were injured in Russia’s attack; warehouses damaged again31.08.26, 10:38 • 1960 views

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said that "russia continues its tactic of monotonous attacks with jet-powered UAVs, launching small batches throughout the day."

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv