In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scene
Kyiv • UNN
Warehouse facilities are burning in the Brovary and Boryspil districts following Russian attacks. Six people were injured in the capital, three of them in serious condition.
In the Kyiv region, fires are being extinguished at warehouses in two districts following another round of Russian attacks, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing what is happening at the site, UNN writes.
Rescuers in the Kyiv region are working at several locations in the Brovary and Boryspil districts, where fires broke out in warehouse facilities as a result of Russian attacks
As noted, additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "6 people are known to have been affected by the attack on the capital on August 31. Most of them were injured in the village of Pohreby." "Three of those affected are in city hospitals, in serious condition," he said.
In the Kyiv region, 4 people were injured in Russia’s attack; warehouses damaged again31.08.26, 10:38 • 1960 views
Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said that "russia continues its tactic of monotonous attacks with jet-powered UAVs, launching small batches throughout the day."