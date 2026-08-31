In the Kyiv region, 4 people were injured in Russia’s attack; warehouses damaged again

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In the Kyiv region, four people were injured this morning as a result of the ongoing Russian attacks in the region, where warehouses in two districts were damaged again, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

Four people were injured after the enemy's morning attack on the Kyiv region. Two men sustained shrapnel wounds to their limbs. Two more people were injured in Brovary district - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, the first two were hospitalized at a local hospital, where doctors are providing all the necessary assistance; the other two are also receiving medical care.

"The enemy continues to attack civilian facilities. In Brovary district, warehouse premises and a retail establishment were damaged. In Boryspil district, three warehouse premises and an apartment building were damaged. Russia is once again striking civilian infrastructure and peaceful civilians. We are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," Tkachenko said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the morning Russian drone attack caused a fire in warehouse premises, and that "the fire broke out in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region."

According to reports on social media, the facilities were preliminarily identified as ATB warehouses.

Update

The Kyiv regional police said this morning that the enemy continues to shell the capital region, and reported that five people had been injured since yesterday.

According to the police, yesterday, during another UAV attack, three private houses, a multi-story building, three cars, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged in Fastiv district. A 22-year-old girl was injured, and medics provided assistance at the scene. In Vyshhorod district, four private houses and metal cabins were damaged. A local resident sustained bodily injuries. In Brovary district, falling debris caused a fire on the terrace of an establishment, injuring a 56-year-old woman. Tonight, the enemy attacked Boryspil district. An apartment building and warehouse premises were damaged. Two people—a man and a woman—were injured. The victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance.