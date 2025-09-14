$41.310.10
September 13, 02:03 PM • 29499 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 63881 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 65627 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 55409 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 66373 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 38295 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 65917 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 63267 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38591 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37632 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
In southern Ukraine, Russians continue to strike civilians: there is one dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In southern Ukraine, Russians continue shelling, which resulted in the death of one civilian and injuries to 14 people in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Dozens of residential buildings, enterprises, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In southern Ukraine, Russians continue to strike civilians: there is one dead and injured

Russian invaders continue to strike at the positions of Ukrainian military and civilians.

As a result, there are dead and wounded, UNN writes with reference to the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the South of Ukraine, the enemy continues to actively use artillery, strike with various types of drones and aviation. The situation remains difficult and tense. Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to storm the positions of our defenders near the Antonivsky railway bridge

- reported the Southern Defense Forces.

It is also reported that in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, Russian invaders did not conduct offensive operations.

In the operational zone of the "South" group of troops, over the past day, the occupiers launched 4 air strikes, using 10 guided aerial bombs and 48 unguided aerial missiles. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 679 kamikaze drone strikes of various modifications and carried out more than 150 drops from UAVs using 173 munitions


Russians continue artillery shelling of the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. Over the past day, more than 200 shellings of the Defense Forces' positions were recorded using more than 850 munitions. Due to Russian aggression and hostile terrorist actions, the civilian population of areas adjacent to the combat line continues to suffer. In particular, the aggressor carried out 29 shellings of 17 settlements.

In the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 civilian died, 8 civilians were injured. 2 multi-story buildings, about 40 private houses, outbuildings, and private cars were damaged

- the military reported.  

 It is also reported that in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, six people were injured as a result of enemy attacks, including a 13-year-old boy. Five apartment buildings, private houses, enterprises, a sports complex and a sports school, a lyceum, shops, a pharmacy, a hairdresser, and power lines were damaged.

The command also reported that Russians launched an artillery strike and attacked with various types of drones in Mykolaiv region. As a result of artillery shelling of the Kutsurub community, a private house was damaged. In the Halitsyniv community, a private house was also damaged as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy shelling, apartments in multi-story buildings, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged

- the report says.

Addition

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, together with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and security advisers from Germany, Britain, France, and Italy, honored the memory of Kyiv residents killed by a Russian missile in a building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

As a result of the shelling of the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, at least three civilians were killed and six were wounded.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

