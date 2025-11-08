In October, Russia launched about 5,300 attack drones at Ukraine – British Ministry of Defense

ukenru
05:24 PM • 5670 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
04:00 PM • 13562 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 23854 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 30225 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 52357 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 93111 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 93517 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 132030 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 95636 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 76213 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
EU has started discussing the 20th package of sanctions against RussiaNovember 8, 10:27 AM • 4344 views
Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault CorpsNovember 8, 10:32 AM • 8386 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - TrumpNovember 8, 10:43 AM • 38732 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard ServiceNovember 8, 11:44 AM • 41218 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 8088 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 93112 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 132031 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 95639 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 76216 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 51135 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 8168 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 31503 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 93517 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 37141 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 45519 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In October, Russia launched about 5,300 attack drones at Ukraine – British Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

In October 2025, Russia launched 5,300 attack drones at Ukraine, which is less than 5,500 in September 2025. The decrease in the number of attacks is likely due to deteriorating weather conditions, as well as a decrease in the rate of long-range aviation bombing.

In October, Russia launched about 5,300 attack drones at Ukraine – British Ministry of Defense

In October 2025, Russia launched about 5,300 attack drones at targets in Ukraine. This is slightly less than the 5,500 launched by Russia in September 2025. One of the reasons could be weather conditions, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

In September 2025, Russia launched 5,500 attack drones. It is quite likely that the frequency of Russian launches in October 2025 decreased slightly due to deteriorating weather conditions. Periods of calm caused by weather conditions were often followed by peaks, during which about 400-650 attack drones were launched in one night.

Russian UAVs are a serious problem for Ukrainian air defense, especially when combined with short-range ballistic missiles, which are also launched in significant numbers. The British Ministry of Defense stated that Russia aims to oversaturate targets, including military industry and airfields, to maximize damage and increase the survivability of main missiles.

The pace of bombing by Russian long-range aviation also slowed down in October 2025, which is likely due to weather conditions and other priority tasks, including the end of the training and testing season.

Although four long-range aviation strike packages were noted in October 2025, missile expenditure was limited, and unreliable AS-24 KILLJOY (Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal") air-launched ballistic missiles were mainly used instead of their main AS-23 KODIAK (Kh-101) air-launched cruise missile. The main target of long-range aviation for Russia since at least the beginning of October 2025 has been the country's energy infrastructure facilities.

Addition

At night, Russia launched 458 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine, 32 of which were ballistic. 406 drones and 9 missiles were shot down or suppressed, the main directions of the strike were Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Poltava region.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine at night, there are power outages in eight regions, in a number of regions - emergency power outages, in some - schedules of up to two queues, the situation is particularly difficult - in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kh-101
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Great Britain
Ukraine