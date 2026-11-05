In occupied Crimea, electricity disappeared across large areas after a drone attack

Since the morning of November 4, there have been widespread power outages in occupied Crimea: the schedules are not being followed. This is reported by Crimea.Realities, according to UNN.

Details

Power supply disruptions and outages have been recorded in Feodosia, Koktebel, as well as in the Chornomorske, Krasnohvardiiske and Dzhankoi districts.

In Sevastopol, trolleybuses stopped running due to power outages, while bus service has been restricted because of problems at gas stations.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the peninsula was attacked by drones overnight. In Simferopol and Simferopol District, after the power was switched on, the voltage was only 115 volts.

To remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that restrictions on electricity supply were in effect in occupied Crimea due to problems with the power supply.