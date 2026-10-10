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In Latvia, Trump’s agreement with putin on Russian diesel fuel was criticized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Riga considers the agreement on the supply of Russian diesel fuel a contradictory signal and calls on Washington to strengthen sanctions against moscow. Zelenskyy called the decision unworthy and weak.

In Latvia, Trump’s agreement with putin on Russian diesel fuel was criticized

Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that U.S. President Donald Trump’s agreement with vladimir putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel sends a contradictory signal to russia and the international community. Despite the relatively small volume of supplies, Riga is concerned about a possible easing of sanctions pressure on moscow, LETA reports, writes UNN.

Details

Latvia’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country, like the European Union as a whole, has not changed its position on the need for comprehensive support for Ukraine and increased pressure on russia. The ministry believes that this approach is the most effective way to establish a lasting and just peace.

The ministry also called on Washington to strengthen sanctions against russia and positively assessed the U.S. restrictions on Russian payment platforms that were used to circumvent sanctions. Riga recalled that on October 12, EU foreign ministers plan to consider introducing additional restrictions against moscow.

What is known about the Trump–putin agreement

On October 9, Donald Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with putin on supplying Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. According to the U.S. president, this should help contain rising energy prices amid the war with Iran.

russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets

– Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that during November, moscow plans to supply another 500,000 tons of fuel, followed later by an additional one million tons.

Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP10.10.26, 21:31 • 12631 view

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary authorization for the supply of Russian diesel fuel to global markets until April 2027. The decision was made several weeks before the U.S. congressional midterm elections, amid Americans’ concern over rising fuel prices and the cost of living.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also criticized Washington’s agreement with moscow. The Ukrainian leader called Trump’s decision to agree to the supply of Russian petroleum products "unworthy" and "weak."

Ukrainian negotiating groups return home from the United States10.10.26, 18:13 • 23392 views

Stepan Haftko

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