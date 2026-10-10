Ukrainian negotiating groups return home from the United States

The Ukrainian negotiating groups are returning home from the United States on October 10. The press center of the Office of the President of Ukraine told UNN about this.

Details

Ukrainian President's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that the format of the negotiations involving U.S. President Donald Trump had been adjusted.

It is also reported that there will be talks today, tomorrow, and on Monday. Therefore, the format of further contacts will be clarified.

We remind you

The meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, European states, and NATO in Miami, devoted to finding ways to de-escalate and end the war, ended earlier than planned.