In Kyiv, local residents and businesses were urged to conserve water consumption as much as possible amid Russian attacks. This was stated in a Kyivvodokanal announcement published on social media on November 25, reports UNN.

As a result of intensive enemy attacks on the capital’s critical infrastructure, the city’s utility systems continue to operate under extremely difficult conditions. Kyivvodokanal’s equipment is experiencing significant strain, so it is especially important now to ensure the most stable operation of the water supply and wastewater systems possible. We appeal to residents of the capital to use water as sparingly as possible - Kyivvodokanal said.

The company also urged "industrial enterprises and other large water consumers, if possible, to reduce its use in production and technological processes, and to postpone work requiring significant amounts of water consumption".

"Reducing water consumption will help reduce the strain on equipment and support the stable operation of the city’s infrastructure. Kyivvodokanal specialists continue working to ensure the reliable functioning of the capital’s life-support systems," the statement said.

ZNPP is experiencing a blackout again; due to Russian attacks, five regions are partially without power - Ministry of Energy