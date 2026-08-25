In Kryvyi Rih, work following the Russian strike on a shopping center has been completed — footage shows what the site looks like now

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on a shopping center, which claimed the lives of 16 people, have been completed, the State Emergency Service reported, showing photos from the scene, UNN writes.

Details

"In Dnipropetrovsk region, in Kryvyi Rih, emergency and rescue operations at the site of the strike on the shopping center have been completed. At the scene, rescuers dismantled approximately 5,000 sq. m of the shopping center's destroyed structures and surveyed 100% of the area. In total, approximately 1,230 tonnes of construction materials were removed," the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers from Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Odesa, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions were involved in the search and rescue operations, as well as other urgent work.

"As a result of the Russian attack, 16 people were killed and another 136 were injured, including 26 children," the State Emergency Service stated.

In total, nearly 200 rescuers and more than 40 units of special and heavy engineering equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were involved in the emergency and rescue operations, as well as other urgent work.

Following Russia's strike on shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih, official negligence investigated; there is one suspect already - MIA