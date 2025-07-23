In August, there will be a meeting with G7 ambassadors regarding the special tribunal - Kravchenko

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14438 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 34070 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89128 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 85261 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 78843 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 78331 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 177546 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 82515 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79981 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84922 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
5.2m/s
45%
746mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 212331 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigadeJuly 23, 06:19 AM • 63198 views
Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announcedJuly 23, 06:55 AM • 24236 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey09:33 AM • 28851 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 60781 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89171 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 177570 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 213663 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 226814 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 271208 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 114115 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 237488 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 325904 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 333892 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 325137 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

In August, there will be a meeting with G7 ambassadors regarding the special tribunal - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will hold a meeting with G7 ambassadors in August to discuss the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada must adopt changes regarding in absentia proceedings and war crimes to harmonize legislation with the EU.

In August, there will be a meeting with G7 ambassadors regarding the special tribunal - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will hold a meeting with G7 ambassadors in August regarding the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Kravchenko announced this during a press conference, as reported by UNN correspondent.

I have already held two international meetings regarding the future special tribunal. We also agreed with the G7 ambassadors to hold a meeting regarding the special tribunal in August. The meeting is already scheduled. Tomorrow I have a meeting scheduled with the Ambassador of the European Union. We are fully fulfilling our commitments, international obligations regarding the harmonization of our national legislation with the European Union regarding the launch of the special tribunal in the future.

- said Kravchenko.

He also noted that the Verkhovna Rada should adopt relevant changes concerning in absentia proceedings and other norms regarding war crimes.

Reference

The "Group of Seven" (G7) is an informal international club that unites seven leading world economies, namely: the USA, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, and Canada. It is also worth knowing that previously the G7 was the G8, and its eighth member was Russia. However, the aggressor state was excluded from the club after the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea.

The G7 is not an official international organization, but merely a platform for informal meetings and consultations between the leaders of these member countries. The members of the "Group of Seven" regularly discuss pressing global issues such as economy, climate, security, and others.

Addition

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva reported that work is underway on an expanded partial agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crimes of Russian aggression. It may begin its actual operations by the end of this year.

On July 18, Prosecutor General Kravchenko held his first international meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Alle Dorhout. They discussed the functioning of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation and cooperation in bringing to justice for international crimes.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ruslan Kravchenko
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Crimea
Netherlands
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9