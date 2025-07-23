In August, there will be a meeting with G7 ambassadors regarding the special tribunal - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will hold a meeting with G7 ambassadors in August regarding the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Kravchenko announced this during a press conference, as reported by UNN correspondent.

I have already held two international meetings regarding the future special tribunal. We also agreed with the G7 ambassadors to hold a meeting regarding the special tribunal in August. The meeting is already scheduled. Tomorrow I have a meeting scheduled with the Ambassador of the European Union. We are fully fulfilling our commitments, international obligations regarding the harmonization of our national legislation with the European Union regarding the launch of the special tribunal in the future. - said Kravchenko.

He also noted that the Verkhovna Rada should adopt relevant changes concerning in absentia proceedings and other norms regarding war crimes.

Reference

The "Group of Seven" (G7) is an informal international club that unites seven leading world economies, namely: the USA, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, and Canada. It is also worth knowing that previously the G7 was the G8, and its eighth member was Russia. However, the aggressor state was excluded from the club after the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea.

The G7 is not an official international organization, but merely a platform for informal meetings and consultations between the leaders of these member countries. The members of the "Group of Seven" regularly discuss pressing global issues such as economy, climate, security, and others.

Addition

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva reported that work is underway on an expanded partial agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crimes of Russian aggression. It may begin its actual operations by the end of this year.

On July 18, Prosecutor General Kravchenko held his first international meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Alle Dorhout. They discussed the functioning of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation and cooperation in bringing to justice for international crimes.