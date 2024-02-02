IMF warns that European governments may regret supporting protesting farmers

European governments should be more active in resisting calls for increased financial support for farmers who are staging protests. This was stated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during a press briefing at the International Monetary Fund office, reports France24, UNN .

Details

She explained that she understands the sentiments of farmers, who are finding it increasingly difficult to do business in the current environment.

You see farmers protesting. On a human level, I understand that they are facing more difficulties and it is not easy for them to do the work that they do - emphasized Kristalina Georgieva.

At the same time, she called on European officials to take action, as the situation could be much worse in the future.

But if such sentiment continues and pushes governments into a corner where they are unable to do what is necessary to (strengthen) the economy, then there may be days to regret - said IMF Managing Director.

Addendum

The publication adds that French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where the parties discussed the "future of European agriculture"

During their negotiations, thousands of farmers from all over Europe protested in Brussels.

During the protest in Brussels, farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament and set off fireworks

After the summit, Macron told reporters that France had succeeded in convincing the EU to "impose stricter rules" on grain and poultry imports, particularly from Ukraine.

Georgieva called on governments around the world to work to restore fiscal buffers depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic by closing tax loopholes and assessing the quality of existing public spending.

I have talked to many politicians, especially finance ministers, and they recognize the importance of fiscal consolidation - emphasized the IMF Managing Director.

Context

In recent weeks, demonstrations by farmers blocking roads with tractors have taken place across Italy. Although the protests are smaller in scale than similar actions in France, Romania or Poland.

The main reasons for the protest are rising fuel prices, losses from bad weather or plant diseases that have never been compensated (or only partially compensated), competition from non-European countries, and the demand to abandon synthetic food and insect-based products.

Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policy demand meeting with PM Maloni