IMF warns that European governments may regret supporting protesting farmers

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63471 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116438 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121647 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163707 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166811 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83909 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61541 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97341 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58601 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39768 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237041 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247892 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116441 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100069 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100521 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117051 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117713 views
Actual
IMF warns that European governments may regret supporting protesting farmers

IMF warns that European governments may regret supporting protesting farmers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23047 views

The IMF Managing Director said that European governments should be more resistant to demands to increase financial support for protesting farmers.

European governments should be more active in resisting calls for increased financial support for farmers who are staging protests. This was stated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during a press briefing at the International Monetary Fund office, reports France24, UNN .  

Details

She explained that she understands the sentiments of farmers, who are finding it increasingly difficult to do business in the current environment. 

You see farmers protesting. On a human level, I understand that they are facing more difficulties and it is not easy for them to do the work that they do

- emphasized Kristalina Georgieva.

At the same time, she called on European officials to take action, as the situation could be much worse in the future.

But if such sentiment continues and pushes governments into a corner where they are unable to do what is necessary to (strengthen) the economy, then there may be days to regret

- said IMF Managing Director.

Addendum

The publication adds that French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where the parties discussed the "future of European agriculture" 

During their  negotiations, thousands of farmers from all over Europe protested in Brussels.

During the protest in Brussels, farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament and set off fireworks01.02.24, 13:49 • 25895 views

After the summit, Macron told reporters that France had succeeded in convincing the EU to "impose stricter rules" on grain and poultry imports, particularly from Ukraine.

Georgieva called on governments around the world to work to restore fiscal buffers depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic by closing tax loopholes and assessing the quality of existing public spending.

I have talked to many politicians, especially finance ministers, and they recognize the importance of fiscal consolidation

- emphasized the IMF Managing Director.

Context

In recent weeks, demonstrations by farmers blocking roads with tractors have taken place across Italy. Although the protests are smaller in scale than similar actions in FranceRomania or Poland.

The main reasons for the protest are rising fuel prices, losses from bad weather or plant diseases that have never been compensated (or only partially compensated), competition from non-European countries, and the demand to abandon synthetic food and insect-based products.

Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policy demand meeting with PM Maloni31.01.24, 02:30 • 29825 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
italyItaly
europeEurope
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising