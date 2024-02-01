During the protest in Brussels, farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament and set off fireworks

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101641 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128331 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129603 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171129 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177798 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244069 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101344 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83789 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80423 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92819 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33129 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275307 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229289 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254738 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240648 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1252 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103737 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120048 views
Actual
During the protest in Brussels, farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament and set off fireworks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25896 views

Farmers in Brussels protest outside the European Parliament, setting fires, setting off fireworks, throwing eggs and stones, leading to clashes with police who used water cannons and tear gas.

Farmers in the center of Brussels set fires, set off fireworks and threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament. Police are restraining the protesters using water hoses and tear gas. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In the center of Brussels, farmers staged huge protests, setting fires, setting off fireworks and throwing eggs and stones at the European Parliament. 

The protesters, representing agriculture from various EU countries, tried to break through the barriers in front of the parliament but were met with resistance from police who used water hoses and tear gas. Clashes also damaged a statue in the square where farmers were gathering with their tractors.

Image

The protest leaders demand that the government and European institutions address the problems of the agricultural sector and meet farmers' demands for wages and working conditions.

If you see how many people we are here with today, and if you see that it is all over Europe, then we must have hope. We have to have hope that these people will see that agriculture is necessary. It's food, you know

- said Kevin Bertens, a farmer from Brussels .

Addressing the representatives of agriculture, the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, emphasized that their problems do not go unnoticed.

Farmers who are outside. We see you and hear you

- said Roberta Metsola.

Recall

The protests took place against the backdrop of the EU summit, where, among other issues, support for Ukraine was discussed. The protesters' actions are aimed at putting pressure on the leaders of the European Union to pay attention to the problems of farmers related to taxes and rising costs.

21.09.23, 14:58 • 178229 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
roberta-metsolaRoberta Metsola
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
bulgariaBulgaria

