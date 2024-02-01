During the protest in Brussels, farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament and set off fireworks

Farmers in the center of Brussels set fires, set off fireworks and threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament. Police are restraining the protesters using water hoses and tear gas. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In the center of Brussels, farmers staged huge protests, setting fires, setting off fireworks and throwing eggs and stones at the European Parliament.

The protesters, representing agriculture from various EU countries, tried to break through the barriers in front of the parliament but were met with resistance from police who used water hoses and tear gas. Clashes also damaged a statue in the square where farmers were gathering with their tractors.

The protest leaders demand that the government and European institutions address the problems of the agricultural sector and meet farmers' demands for wages and working conditions.

If you see how many people we are here with today, and if you see that it is all over Europe, then we must have hope. We have to have hope that these people will see that agriculture is necessary. It's food, you know - said Kevin Bertens, a farmer from Brussels .

Addressing the representatives of agriculture, the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, emphasized that their problems do not go unnoticed.

Farmers who are outside. We see you and hear you - said Roberta Metsola.

Recall

The protests took place against the backdrop of the EU summit, where, among other issues, support for Ukraine was discussed. The protesters' actions are aimed at putting pressure on the leaders of the European Union to pay attention to the problems of farmers related to taxes and rising costs.