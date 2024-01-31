President of the European Council before the summit: securing an agreement on the revision of the EU budget with 50 billion euros for Ukraine is vital

President of the European Council Charles Michel has emphasized the vital importance of securing an agreement on the revision of the EU's multi-annual budget, which provides 50 billion euros of funding for Ukraine over four years. This is stated in a letter of invitation from the President of the European Council to the EU leaders to the summit on February 1, UNN reports.

First and foremost, an agreement on the mid-term review of our MFF (multiannual budget - ed.). At our last meeting in December, the 26 leaders strongly supported a balanced negotiation framework that took into account a clear set of core priorities - support for Ukraine, the management of migration and its external dimension, support for the Western Balkans, and our response to natural disasters. This framework for negotiations sets the stage for a final agreement at the level of 27 countries. Securing an agreement is vital to our credibility - and not least to our commitment to providing firm support to Ukraine. We have a direct responsibility to find a solution and implement it - Michel said.

According to him, "Given the circumstances, we will also take this opportunity to further urgently address all aspects of our military assistance to Ukraine." "This includes the delivery of ammunition in line with our European Council conclusions of March 2023 and the adjustment of relevant EU instruments to deliver aid more quickly, while complementing bilateral efforts. To achieve this goal, we need to continue our donations, adapt orders and place new ones, which will also contribute to the development of our European defense industry," the President of the European Council said.

Orbán voices a demand for Hungary's participation in a joint EU decision on an aid package for Ukraine