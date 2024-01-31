Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policy demand meeting with PM Maloni

On January 30, dozens of Italian farmers demonstrated with tractors near Milan. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

The demonstrators are protesting against the European Union's agricultural policy, as well as the impact of inflation and taxes on food. They demand real prices for products that reflect their true value.

According to one of the organizers of the demonstration, Luisito Naldi, the protesters demand a meeting with the government of Prime Minister Georgia Maloney. The protests are planned to continue until they are invited to Rome.

Context

In recent weeks, demonstrations by farmers blocking roads with tractors have taken place across Italy. Although the protests are smaller in scale than similar actions in France, Romania or Poland.

The main reasons for the protest are rising fuel prices, losses from bad weather or plant diseases that have never been compensated (or only partially compensated), competition from non-European countries, and the demand to abandon synthetic food and insect-based products.

