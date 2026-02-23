Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the EU hostage, their ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin - Sybiha

$43.270.01
12:02 PM
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Popular news
The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long time
February 23, 02:33 AM
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine
February 23, 04:34 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff
February 23, 04:51 AM
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses
07:45 AM
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
08:38 AM
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
February 20, 11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
11:24 AM
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
08:38 AM
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
February 21, 03:47 PM
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
February 21, 08:33 AM
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
February 21, 07:37 AM
Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the EU hostage, their ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Hungary's and Slovakia's ultimatums should be addressed to the Kremlin. He emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and the importance of investing in Ukraine's defense industry.

Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the EU hostage, their ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin - Sybiha

Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the entire EU hostage, and Hungarian and Slovak ultimatums should only be directed at the Kremlin, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where he emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia, writes UNN.

Today at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, I reiterated that Hungary's and Slovakia's ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin. These two countries cannot hold the entire EU hostage. We call on both countries for constructive cooperation and responsible behavior.

- stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

As the minister pointed out, on the eve of the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, he "thanked the EU and our European partners for their resolute support, which helped us protect all of Europe and our fundamental principles of justice, truth, and freedom." "Putin completely miscalculated regarding Ukraine. Russia tried to intimidate and divide Europe, but instead faced unprecedented unity and a new European force that is rearming and expanding," the Foreign Minister noted.

"I emphasized Ukraine's readiness to promote peace and advocated for greater European involvement in the peace process, while highlighting the leadership of the United States," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister pointed to Russia's unwillingness to end the war or take serious steps towards peace and called for increased pressure on Moscow. "Travel ban: a complete entry ban for participants in Russian aggression and their relatives. Defense investments: every euro or dollar invested in Ukraine's defense industry is an investment in European security. Sanctions pressure: the 20th package of sanctions, a ban on maritime transport, and further pressure on the 'shadow fleet' and related companies," the minister noted.

"We must also make 2026 the year of successful implementation of the SAFE program for joint defense initiatives and continued contribution to NATO's PURL initiative for critical American weapons," he added.

Ukraine is ready to fulfill all requirements for full EU membership, striving for Lithuania's presidency to become a historic milestone for EU enlargement. The accession of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans is a geopolitical, security, and economic necessity.

- Sybiha also pointed out.

Earlier, Politico reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is threatening to derail the entire EU support package for Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion amid a dispute over energy supplies. In addition to the 20th sanctions package, this also concerns a €90 billion EU loan, despite an earlier agreement on the loan, and while Orbán is not known for breaking his word, the bloc may be heading into "new territory" as Orbán, ahead of elections, seems willing to take increasingly greater risks.

Julia Shramko

