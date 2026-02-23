Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the EU hostage, their ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin - Sybiha

Hungary and Slovakia cannot hold the entire EU hostage, and Hungarian and Slovak ultimatums should only be directed at the Kremlin, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where he emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia, writes UNN.

Today at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, I reiterated that Hungary's and Slovakia's ultimatums should only be addressed to the Kremlin. These two countries cannot hold the entire EU hostage. We call on both countries for constructive cooperation and responsible behavior. - stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

As the minister pointed out, on the eve of the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, he "thanked the EU and our European partners for their resolute support, which helped us protect all of Europe and our fundamental principles of justice, truth, and freedom." "Putin completely miscalculated regarding Ukraine. Russia tried to intimidate and divide Europe, but instead faced unprecedented unity and a new European force that is rearming and expanding," the Foreign Minister noted.

"I emphasized Ukraine's readiness to promote peace and advocated for greater European involvement in the peace process, while highlighting the leadership of the United States," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister pointed to Russia's unwillingness to end the war or take serious steps towards peace and called for increased pressure on Moscow. "Travel ban: a complete entry ban for participants in Russian aggression and their relatives. Defense investments: every euro or dollar invested in Ukraine's defense industry is an investment in European security. Sanctions pressure: the 20th package of sanctions, a ban on maritime transport, and further pressure on the 'shadow fleet' and related companies," the minister noted.

"We must also make 2026 the year of successful implementation of the SAFE program for joint defense initiatives and continued contribution to NATO's PURL initiative for critical American weapons," he added.

Ukraine is ready to fulfill all requirements for full EU membership, striving for Lithuania's presidency to become a historic milestone for EU enlargement. The accession of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans is a geopolitical, security, and economic necessity. - Sybiha also pointed out.

Addition

Earlier, Politico reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is threatening to derail the entire EU support package for Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion amid a dispute over energy supplies. In addition to the 20th sanctions package, this also concerns a €90 billion EU loan, despite an earlier agreement on the loan, and while Orbán is not known for breaking his word, the bloc may be heading into "new territory" as Orbán, ahead of elections, seems willing to take increasingly greater risks.