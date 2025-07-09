Hungarian company MOL is looking for a way to diversify energy sources from Russia through a Ukrainian port

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 728 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 44060 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40581 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50372 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88709 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53501 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110553 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55655 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90514 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.5m/s
58%
742mm
Popular news
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 114060 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 62950 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 77789 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 24448 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 15941 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 11625 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 16540 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 25040 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 44060 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 78364 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 114502 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 247624 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 428787 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 259114 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 368465 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Hungarian company MOL is looking for a way to diversify energy sources from Russia through a Ukrainian port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Hungarian company MOL considers the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline and sea deliveries as the best solution to reduce energy dependence on Russia. The project requires significant investment and political support, given the war in Ukraine.

Hungarian company MOL is looking for a way to diversify energy sources from Russia through a Ukrainian port

The company considers the oil pipeline from the Black Sea port of Odesa and the possibility of delivering oil to Hungary by sea to be the best solution for reducing energy dependence on Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The Hungarian company Mol Nyrt. wants to gain access to the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline, which runs from the Ukrainian Black Sea port to the border with Poland. Previously, the Hungarian company was repeatedly criticized for maintaining a strong dependence on Russian energy resources. The new project, which will allow for sea deliveries from a number of global producers, can obviously be considered even as a gradual abandonment of Russian oil.

The Odesa pipeline would mean access to all kinds of alternative oil thanks to the sea connection. This pipeline will serve regional, European and Ukrainian security of supply.

- said Szabolcs Pál Szabó, Mol's Senior Vice President for Value Chain Management.

Connecting to Ukrainian infrastructure will not be easy, as Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine continues, and Odesa is often targeted by Russian missile and "Shahed" attacks. The Black Sea around the Ukrainian coast has also been heavily mined after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The pipeline, which is currently not operating, will require significant investment.

- writes Bloomberg.

This will also require political acrobatics from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, known for his pro-Russian activities. As is known, recently the head of the Hungarian government stated that his country stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Orbán also called on the EU to reduce support for Ukraine and stop sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, Orbán concluded a number of energy agreements with Moscow and is currently campaigning for re-election in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Mol Nyrt. advocates for both the EU and other interested countries to participate in the "restoration" of the Odesa oil pipeline. This project, according to the company, will provide an alternative to Russian oil.

Recall

The Czech Republic stopped supplies of Russian oil via the southern branch of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. At the end of June, oil prices were heading for the sharpest weekly decline since March 2023.

Poroshenko raised the topic of the oil pipeline, forgetting how he and Medvedchuk had already "squeezed" the pipeline from the state - expert13.05.25, 16:05 • 2617 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Czech Republic
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Odesa
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9