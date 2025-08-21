How Europe Learned to Speak Trump's Language: Lessons for Alliance and Ukraine Support

European leaders have studied Donald Trump's style and learned to negotiate on his terms to preserve the transatlantic alliance and secure US support in the war in Ukraine. The desire to understand the US president brought unexpected results – even former disputes in negotiations turned into mutual understanding. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Six months ago, Donald Trump stated that the European Union was created to "cheat America." But earlier this week, during a meeting of European leaders at the White House, the US president praised his European counterparts. He noted the tanned appearance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, called European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen possibly the most influential person at the table, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb young and powerful.

The change in tone was the result of major concessions from Europe: NATO countries more than doubled their defense spending, and the EU agreed to a unilateral trade agreement with the US, including 15% tariffs on imports. But, according to European officials, the real secret was the ability to "speak Trump's language": to show initiative, offer their own solutions, and demonstrate an active position instead of complaining and waiting.

Typical European behavior is to wait, worry, and complain. For working with Trump, this is the worst instinct. You need to be positive, do your homework, and offer your own initiatives. - explained Kurt Volker, former US Special Representative for Ukraine.

At the White House meeting, disputes between French and German leaders and Trump regarding a ceasefire were short-lived and remained polite. NATO recognized that the US president appeared interested and attentive during the summit, which was the result of European alliance members' commitment to spend 5% on defense.

Thanks to this experience, Europe was able not only to keep Trump's attention but also to secure his support for Ukraine. However, the continent's leaders realize that such support may be temporary, and therefore seek to maximize the lessons learned and establish long-term relationships.

European leaders are skeptical of Donald Trump's peace initiatives, but do not reject them, viewing them as a tool to demonstrate the Kremlin's true intentions. They plan to support American peace efforts so that Trump himself can be convinced of Moscow's unwillingness to make concessions.