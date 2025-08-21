How Europe Learned to Speak Trump's Language: Lessons for Alliance and Ukraine Support

$41.380.02
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 19687 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 26915 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 54770 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 143879 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 66889 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 117932 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 304867 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 93497 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 86890 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 20901 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 42696 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 48060 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 44735 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 27530 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 65626 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 277115 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Crimea
Volyn Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 39646 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 36169 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 36825 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 65478 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 79679 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hryvnia
Shahed-136

How Europe Learned to Speak Trump's Language: Lessons for Alliance and Ukraine Support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

European leaders adapted to Donald Trump's style, which led to praise from him and mutual understanding. This was made possible by increased defense spending and the conclusion of a trade agreement with the United States.

How Europe Learned to Speak Trump's Language: Lessons for Alliance and Ukraine Support

European leaders have studied Donald Trump's style and learned to negotiate on his terms to preserve the transatlantic alliance and secure US support in the war in Ukraine. The desire to understand the US president brought unexpected results – even former disputes in negotiations turned into mutual understanding. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

Six months ago, Donald Trump stated that the European Union was created to "cheat America." But earlier this week, during a meeting of European leaders at the White House, the US president praised his European counterparts. He noted the tanned appearance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, called European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen possibly the most influential person at the table, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb young and powerful.

The change in tone was the result of major concessions from Europe: NATO countries more than doubled their defense spending, and the EU agreed to a unilateral trade agreement with the US, including 15% tariffs on imports. But, according to European officials, the real secret was the ability to "speak Trump's language": to show initiative, offer their own solutions, and demonstrate an active position instead of complaining and waiting.

Typical European behavior is to wait, worry, and complain. For working with Trump, this is the worst instinct. You need to be positive, do your homework, and offer your own initiatives.

- explained Kurt Volker, former US Special Representative for Ukraine.

At the White House meeting, disputes between French and German leaders and Trump regarding a ceasefire were short-lived and remained polite. NATO recognized that the US president appeared interested and attentive during the summit, which was the result of European alliance members' commitment to spend 5% on defense.

Thanks to this experience, Europe was able not only to keep Trump's attention but also to secure his support for Ukraine. However, the continent's leaders realize that such support may be temporary, and therefore seek to maximize the lessons learned and establish long-term relationships.

European leaders are skeptical of Donald Trump's peace initiatives, but do not reject them, viewing them as a tool to demonstrate the Kremlin's true intentions. They plan to support American peace efforts so that Trump himself can be convinced of Moscow's unwillingness to make concessions.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Stubb
European Commission
White House
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
France
Europe
Germany
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine