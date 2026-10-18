On October 19, hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine — Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
In several regions, restrictions for industry and hourly outages for all consumers will be in effect on October 19. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks.
On Monday, October 19, restrictions on electricity consumption will necessarily be introduced in several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
The outage schedules will be as follows:
- 06:00 – 23:59 - power restriction schedules for
industry;
- 06:00 – 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for
all categories of consumers (covering 1 to 2 queues).
The reason is the aftermath of the recent massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.
At the same time, the situation in the power system may change. Ukrainians are advised to follow announcements and outage schedules on the official pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).
To remind you
Emergency outages have been introduced in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.