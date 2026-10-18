On October 19, hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine — Ukrenergo

On Monday, October 19, restrictions on electricity consumption will necessarily be introduced in several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

The outage schedules will be as follows:

06:00 – 23:59 - power restriction schedules for industry;

06:00 – 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 1 to 2 queues).

The reason is the aftermath of the recent massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

At the same time, the situation in the power system may change. Ukrainians are advised to follow announcements and outage schedules on the official pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).

To remind you

Emergency outages have been introduced in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.